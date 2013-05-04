Iman Shumpert Taunts Boston By Mocking Jason Terry’s “Jet”

#NBA Playoffs #Video #New York Knicks
05.03.13 5 years ago

If the Boston Celtics had succeeded in pulling off that miracle fourth quarter run, this move by Iman Shumpert would have been remembered until the end of time as the pinnacle of premature celebration. Instead, it’s just part of the Knicks ending the Celtics’ season in Boston tonight.

Watch as Shumpert hits a three and then runs down the court mocking Jason Terry‘s “Jet” celebration:

