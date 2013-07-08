Incoming College Freshman Aaron Gordon Drops The Sickest Dunk Of The Summer

07.08.13 5 years ago

Aaron Gordon is going to be a highlight beast next year at Arizona. Not only is he one of the best prospects for next year’s NBA Draft, he also just dropped one of those dunks in the FIBA U19 World Championship (while winning the FIBA World Championship’s MVP) that’ll leave you shouting “OMG!” Watch him catch this alley-oop at least five or six feet away from the rim and still finish with authority.

How good will he be next year?

