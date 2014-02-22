Incredible Rasheed Wallace Reaction To Andre Drummond’s Steal & Slam

Detroit ended a three-game losing streak on Friday night with a 115-107 win over the visiting Hawks. The turning point in the game, at least in terms of momentum, might have come with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth and Detroit ahead by just three. It was then when Andre Drummond intercepted a Kyle Korver pass and sprinted the other way to slam it over an overmatched Elton Brand. The only thing more amazing than Drummond’s freakish play: coach Rasheed Wallace going bats__t crazy afterwards on the sideline.

Here’s the play in question:

and coach Sheed’s open-mouthed paroxysm.

This Vine is even better, though, because it becomes clear after Sheed’s jaw dropped he got so hyped by the play he just started swinging elbows at players standing near him.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

We’re so glad Sheed is still around as an assistant coach. Drummond finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the well-rounded Pistons win.

(h/t guyism)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.