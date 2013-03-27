Incredible Video: The Secret 6-10 Point Guard Drawing NBA GMs to Greece

Elite basketball players are physically evolving faster than any creature to ever walk the earth … and the next level of the species has arrived. Meet Giannis Antetokoumpo, an 18-year old, 6-10 Greek point guard with Nigerian roots. Recently discovered by NBA GMs, he could suddenly end up being the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Early this morning Chris Sheridan of Sheridan Hoops posted a story touching briefly on Antetokoumpo’s origin story (yes, like a super hero) and the list of NBA GMs who have been to Greece to scout him.

Here is what Sheridan posted:

Meet Giannis Antetokoumpo, a 6-10 point guard who already has signed to play professionally next season for Zaragoza in Spain. Yes, a 6-10 point guard, a Greek freak of Nigerian heritage who could end up being a first-round draft pick after putting on quite a show in the Greek national junior tournament attended by Bryan Colangelo of the Toronto Raptors and Masai Ujiri of the Denver Nuggets. Antetokoumpo had 33 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals to lead the junior club Filathlitikos into the finals against Panathinaikos’ junior team. It was a breakout performance from the child prodigy, who reportedly grew up living illegally in Greece his entire life after his mother emigrated from Nigeria. His 20-year-old brother, Thannasis, a 6-foot-7 small forward, also is considered an NBA prospect. Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti and Houston’s Daryl Morey, among others, also have been to Athens to scout Antetokoumpo, whose contract with Zaragoza is said to contain an affordable buyout clause. Oh, and he has a 7-3 wingspan.

Check out this scouting video put together by the omnipresent DraftExpress. It’s 12+ minutes of a Kevin Durant-shaped terrifying force of nature being amazing:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook