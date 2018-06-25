The Pacers Will Decline Lance Stephenson’s Option Making Him A Free Agent

#2018 NBA Free Agency
06.25.18 1 hour ago

The Indiana Pacers entered this offseason with suddenly lofty expectations following a surprising 2017-18 campaign that saw them push the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

Indiana had positioned itself nicely going into this summer to be able to either keep the team intact completely or make some tweaks and open up significant cap space thanks to a number of deals with team options or non-guaranteed salaries for next season. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, and Al Jefferson are all entering the final seasons of deals worth about $10 million, but each of them are non-guaranteed with the opportunity to take the $30.5 million owed to each and turn it into just $7.5 million, to clear an extra $23 million.

Those decisions are still yet to be made, but on Monday the first domino fell in terms of the Pacers clearing extra cap room as they reportedly have decided to decline their team option for Lance Stephenson’s $4.3 million deal next season.

