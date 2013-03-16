Indiana’s Victor Oladipo Unleashed a 360 Fast Break Dunk on Illinois

#Dunks #Video
03.16.13 5 years ago

Are you getting ready to watch this tremendous Big 10 battle between Indiana and Wisconsin on CBS? The Hoosiers earned their place here in this round of the Big 10 Tournament by dispatching Illinois relatively easily yesterday afternoon.

Part of the Hoosier steamrolling on the Illini was this Indiana fast break punctuated by a 360 dunk from the beast that is Victor Oladipo. Check it out:

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSDUNKSINDIANA HOOSIERSINDIANA UNIVERSITYVICTOR OLADIPOvideo

