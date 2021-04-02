Via NBAonTNT
Kyle Korver Pulled A Ron Burgundy During An April's Fools Teleprompter Goof

Kyle Korver played with a whole lot of dudes in his NBA career, which spanned 17 seasons and six different franchises. He’s not formally retired, but he is pinch hitting on Inside the NBA while Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley are on March Madness duty, and while he’s doing the TV thing, Korver made it clear that he really hated playing with Dwyane Wade.

Ok, that’s not quite right. During Thursday night’s pregame Inside the NBA broadcast, host Adam Lefkoe asked Korver if he could do an ad read. Korver, who has always been revered for being a good teammate, said sure, and then, he became the victim of an April Fool’s Day prank for the first time in his life.

“Tomorrow, on NBATV, everyone’s favorite show The List returns at 8 p.m.,” Korver said. “Last week, we ranked the best dunkers. This week, we look at the worst teammates in the league’s history. My pick: D-Wade.”

Wade, of course, is also lending a hand while Chuck and Kenny doing the NCAA Tournament, as he’s usually a Tuesday night Turner analyst. The pair were teammates for a spell with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017-18, although we’re going to guess that neither of them ever expected that the old Ron Burgundy teleprompter gag would get pulled on Korver to get him to talk trash about Wade some day.

