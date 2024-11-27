Kendrick Lamar stunned everyone last week when he teased and then dropped his newest album, GNX. Two things happened very quickly: One, it began receiving widespread acclaim, and two, people started screaming “MUSTARD” as loud as they could immediately after they heard “TV Off” for the first time. Lamar screams it on the track as a way to shout out collaborator DJ Mustard, and because the internet just does this sometimes, it got turned into a meme.

Because it was a thing people were making jokes about, it seemed a foregone conclusion that it would pop up on Inside the NBA sooner rather than later. And during halftime of Tuesday night’s NBA Cup game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, “TV Off” came over the speakers, which led to a very good riff from the fellas and special guest panelist Jalen Rose.

Shaq decided to scream “MUSTAAAAAARD” a few times and crack a joke or two, while Rose slid in a spectacular line that we assume Drake won’t love.

“I don’t know if y’all should be playing that Kendrick,” Rose told the desk. “You don’t wanna get a lawsuit up in here.”

“Lawsuits don’t scare us around here,” Ernie Johnson quickly responded.

Rose, of course, is referencing the multiple legal actions that Drake has threatened against Universal Music Group around the biggest song from his feud with Kendrick over the summer, “Not Like Us.” No lawsuits have been filed yet, but if this does turn into a full-blown legal fight between Drake and UMG, we are willing to be large sums of money that Inside is going to make a ton of jokes about it.