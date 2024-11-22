Last month, a Kendrick Lamar collaborator tweeted, “mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” and SZA shared the tweet in an Instagram Story. Well, it turns out a new project indeed was on the way: Today (November 22), Lamar, with no advanced promo whatsoever, released a surprise new album, GNX. He also shared a video for the title track.
It has been rumored lately (via DJ Snake) that Lamar and Taylor Swift have a new collaboration on the way. Whether that’s true remains unclear, because there’s no Swift collab on GNX. Worth nothing, though, is that frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff is credited as a producer on multiple GNX tracks.
In October, it was reported that Lamar was working on a getting a stadium tour together for 2025, a report that now appears more legitimate given the rapper now has a new album to promote. No tour dates have been announced as of yet, though.
Check out the GNX cover art and tracklist below.
Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Album Cover Artwork
Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Tracklist
1. “Wacced Out Murals”
2. “Squabble Up”
3. “Luther”
4. “Man At The Garden”
5. “Hey Now”
6. “Reincarnated”
7. “TV Off”
8. “Dodger Blue”
9. “Peekaboo”
10. “Heart Pt. 6”
11. “GNX”
12. “Gloria”
GNX is out now via pgLang/Interscope. Find more information here.