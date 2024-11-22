Last month, a Kendrick Lamar collaborator tweeted, “mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” and SZA shared the tweet in an Instagram Story. Well, it turns out a new project indeed was on the way: Today (November 22), Lamar, with no advanced promo whatsoever, released a surprise new album, GNX. He also shared a video for the title track.

It has been rumored lately (via DJ Snake) that Lamar and Taylor Swift have a new collaboration on the way. Whether that’s true remains unclear, because there’s no Swift collab on GNX. Worth nothing, though, is that frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff is credited as a producer on multiple GNX tracks.

In October, it was reported that Lamar was working on a getting a stadium tour together for 2025, a report that now appears more legitimate given the rapper now has a new album to promote. No tour dates have been announced as of yet, though.

Check out the GNX cover art and tracklist below.