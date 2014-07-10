Internet Finds Clues To Support LeBron James’ Return To Cleveland

After LeBron James met with Pat Riley yesterday and left the meeting without a commitment to sign with the Miami Heat, speculation that LeBron is heading back to Cleveland has intensified. In the past few days, the internet has been searching for any clue they can find to support that theory. They’ve come up with quite a few.



To begin, two moving trucks were spotted at LeBron’s Miami residence yesterday. Could he possibly be getting a head start on moving back to Cleveland? Or perhaps he’s just moving a few things back to Akron, where he’s been known to stay during the summer:

Two Exotic Auto Transport Trucks outside of LeBron's home have just left after loading cars. pic.twitter.com/V6fmN8L6kW — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) July 9, 2014

Last night, Mike Miller posted the below photo on Instagram. It’s been reported the Cavs are chasing Miller because he’s one of the players LeBron would like to team with. See if you can spot framed jersey evidence in the background:

The news of a potential website announcement sent one web developer scouring for clues, and he found something very interesting:

To clarify, this is the color palette being referred to by the developer:

And this morning, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN said the following in a radio interview:

No one in LeBron’s camp is talking. However, someone always tells someone who tells someone. What I’m hearing is he’s returning to Cleveland. Which is just shocking to me. However, LeBron, as much as he respects Riley felt that he could have treated his confidants and mom a little bit better. He really didn’t like Wade getting shut down so much during the season. Who would want to leave South Beach for Cleveland? I’m told this was more of a goodbye to Pat Riley. Even though Wade is his best friend he made it clear it’s about business first. Wade may have tried talking him out of it and so did Riley. These are all things I’m hearing. Is it true? Who the hell knows, but it’s what I’m hearing. You cant trust what anyone says now days.

LeBron is reportedly not taking any additional meetings and will make his decision soon. Until then, we’ll keep searching for clues while we wait.

What do you think?

