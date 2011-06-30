Introducing… Major Look Boston

06.30.11

You’d be surprised how many clothing brands I come across each month. And while there are many that are bound to be one-hit wonders, there are others that you see a bright future for in an overcrowded market. Major Look Boston is one of those brands. The streetwear company based out of Beantown and inspired heavily by 90s culture and hip-hop, features iconic logos, lyrics and phrases influenced by the past, while also looking forward towards the future.

For example, what looks like the Golden Gate Bridge in the Warriors logo is actually the Zakim Bridge in Boston. Hence “made-you-look.” And with runs limited to 50 not be printed again, exclusivity is kept at a premium. So if you’re looking for some new summer gear, check out some photos from their summer look book.

To cop any of these styles, head to www.majorlookboston.com/wearables. Tees are only $20 and the snapback is only $25. Act fast before they’re gone.

What do you think?

