Introducing The Nike SB x Air Jordan I Collaboration

Ever since its original release and subsequent “Banned” label, the Air Jordan I‘s design has always appealed to skaters. Now, decades in the making, Nike SB and the Jordan Brand have come together to create a shoe with the genius of artist Craig Stecyk. Releasing beginning March 15, the sneaker will be available in limited quantities at select Nike SB and Jordan retailers.

Stecyk, known for his patented tribal visual identity and creating art that features bronze casting and spray paint, designed this shoe with a gradient green-and-black upper, where “AJ One SB” is tonally scribed in a special typeface. That typeface was originally featured in a skateboarding magazine 22 years ago. The inscription can also be found on the insole.

This special collaboration will involve three unique makeups inspired by icons Stecyk and Lance Mountain, who heavily showcased the AJ1 during a hit skateboard video in 1987.

Check out more images of the shoe below and stay tuned for more release updates.

