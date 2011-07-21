Introducing… OhSnapBacks.com

07.21.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

One size (almost) fits all. Snapback caps are back in center court, and the adjustable cousin of the fitted cap has been trending heavily for the past year or so with some high-profile celebrity endorsements. (For the surf and skate set, this is simply business as usual.) Thankfully there is a new blog, OhSnapBacks.com, for snapback cap devotees. The site is a daily roundup of new and vintage hats from around the world. For the newbies, they have a pretty funny FAQ page complete with instructional videos (see after the jump). And lovers of all things “Free.99” will appreciate their frequent contests.

What do you think?

