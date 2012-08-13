Introducing The Nike LeBron X

I wonder if players who have access to any shoes they want have any attachments to certain models. Meaning, if they remembered history less in terms of “where were you when?” and more like “what kicks were you wearing when?” In the case of the brand-new LeBron X, the namesake himself debuted them yesterday in the gold-medal win over Spain at the London Olympics. A gold medal is not a bad way to raise the curtain on your newest model if you’re LeBron James, even if it’s his second Olympic title. Hit the jump to see more pictures of this serious piece of footwear.

It seems hard to believe it’s been a decade since James signed with Nike, but this is the culmination of that 10 years together. Over in England, where LBJ and Co. just were winning Olympic gold, it took 60 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II to earn her diamond jubilee celebration. It seems at Nike, which modeled the X on the theme of the unbreakable diamond, James just had to wait 10.

On the technical side of the shoe, you’ll find a good chunk of the Innovation Kitchen being used here: full-length Nike Zoom, Flywire technology, Hyperfuse construction and Nike+ Basketball technology.

Over at Nikeblog, a release date has been reported as being between Jan. 13, 2013 and Feb. 15, 2013 with a retail baseline at $180 and a Nike+ Basketball model going for $315.

