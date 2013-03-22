Introducing The Nike Sportswear “Superhuman” Collection & The Return Of The Hyperflight

03.22.13 5 years ago

Anyone else have fond memories of the Nike Air Hyperflight‘s original release? I remember rocking a pair of gray and black ones in summer leagues before my freshman season of basketball and loving them. And when Jason Williams started rocking the purple joints with the Kings? Oh man, that was it. They instantly became one of my favorite sneakers growing up as a kid. Now Nike Sportswear is bringing them back.

The Nike Sportswear “Superhuman” Collection features the Nike Air Hyperflight and the Nike Lunar Force 1, both shoes founded on principles of making footwear as light as possible. Using the star qualities of Kobe, LeBron and Durant as inspiration, this collection brings the shoes to the public with eye-popping colors.

With traditional performance running ideology, providing superhuman speed to whomever wore them, the original Hyperflights made history. So did the Lunar Force 1 with its Nike Lunarlon foam and Hyperfuse construction.

The “Superhuman” collection will be available on March 29 at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

What do you think?

