Is Chris Paul Overrated?

The wheels were set in motion last season, when Blake Griffin turned his official rookie campaign into an Albino Shawn Kemp mixtape, followed by Kobe Bryant experiencing a playoff series loss via sweep for the first time since 1999 â€“ also the last time Kobe averaged less than 20 points per game as a pro. The wagon gained momentum this past December, when Chris Paul was traded to the L.A. Clippers days after a would-be trade sending CP3 to the L.A. Lakers fell apart. The wagon broke the speed limit when the Clippers beat the Lakers in two preseason games, and the pedal met the floor when Paul put up 33 points to lead the Clippers to a win over the Lakers in their first regular-season meeting on Jan. 14.
And so tonight, after the Clippers and Lakers play on NBA TV, your regularly scheduled sports media hyperbole machine must produce something definitive and bold to drive the headlines â€“ even if it’s just a regular-season game in late January. Either the Clippers will be crowned by Twitter as L.A.’s “new” team while the Lakers suffer a sudden death; or the Lakers will lead “SportsCenter” as the front-runners to win the West; or some nationally respected reporter will begin co-signing Pau Gasol‘s “Welcome to Orlando” postcard; or some loud-mouthed maniac with a wireless mic will put Kobe back atop the pedestal as the best player in the league.
Or, with Paul returning for his first game since injuring his hamstring earlier this month, the takeaway from Wednesday will be that Chris Paul is once again known as the best point guard in the world. Never mind that it’s just one game.
I’d say whoever this furness guy is, he should just stay quiet about topics if he doesn’t know a great deal about it. Saying there are 10 Point guards in the NBA that are better than Chris Paul isn’t an opinion. That’s just stupidity and when someone says something like that, is when you write off just about anything else that person has to say about anything regarding the NBA.
I’d take wade over him. That’s it that reporter must be a HUGE lakers fan saying something that stupid.
No he isnt overrated he has never had a great team so people are going to say he hasn’t won anything. But that shouldnt take anything away from him, he needs to stop getting hurt so much also because that takes away his value because you see Rondo, Rose, Westbrook and Deron Williams every day and you see Paul hurt for 5 games. Its pretty much a what have you done for me lately comment comment the guy probably made.
i never heard of Ian Furness.
but any clown who does sports talk radio, is just a loud mouth talking bobblehead. doesnt matter whether you like them or not, they’re all cut from the same mold.
now…I didnt hear the radio show, so I cant pass judgement on what he said too much (perhaps anyone else who heard the show may have a different take than what you came away with). so we will reserve partial judgement with what HE said.
But as for Chris Paul in general….I actually think he is rated properly. I think he is the best point guard in the NBA (and has been for a few years) and I will never back off of my saying that I would take Deron Williams over him each time (just like i wont back off my other statements that 1) andrew bogut is better than andrew bynum and 2) ronday foye was/is better than brandon roy. CLEARLY i was WRONG on the foye/roy deal).
Chris Paul is a top 25 NBA player.
if Ian ‘whatshisface’ cant see that, then he DOESNT watch enough NBA basketball to know how to effectively rank players. Chris Paul has been in the league since 2005. more than enough yrs to sample his play. and Paul WAS a name in college in the acc.
if Ian ranked raymon felton above him in his “i can name you 10 other guards” type shit….then he just lost ALL credibility as a pro sports player observer and just further cemented my (our) belief that radio sports talk show hosts are just microphone whores. ALL of THEM.
1. I definitely think cp3 is overrated with how people are so scared to relinquish him of his best pg title and he really hasn’t done shit in about four-five years.
2. Now this is where he is just flat out stupid, you can only make legitimate arguments for only three, maybe four four pg being better than him and thats Rose, Williams,Nash and maybe Rondo.
It’s overboard to say overrated but to someone who isn’t a real NBA fan they may pick Rose or Rondo who are more athletic but in reality not as good of players as Paul in other aspects of the game.
I’m no Chris Paul fan, not by a long shot. In my opinion he’s at least top 2 in the league. His ball handling is crazy, especially when he’s in the paint which is even more impressive. He’s clutch, though he has injury problems, and like you said forcing himself out of N.O, things like that just give players a bad taint to them. Top 2 though.
Remember how you felt about Carmelo in his rookie season, things really change.
i think he’s overrated but no i don’t think there are 10 better pg’s than him.
Rondo is a tier lower then Paul, Rose and maybe even Deron Williams. Rondo’s the best of that tier mind you, but until the guy can shoot a jumper of a free throw is even a big of enough threat during crunch time.
*but until the guy can shoot a jumper or a free throw he isn’t a big enough threat in crunch time.
“I think CP3 is one of the three-to-four best pure passers in the league, and when he goes into Takeover mode, one of the 2-3 best scoring and on-ball defensive point guards in the league”
I hope ricky rubio was not considered when you said “three to four best pure passers”. we need more time to judge him.
Anyway, I agree with that ranking but I have to add something. CP3 is the best decision maker in the NBA, which involves a lot of things but I will address only two. There is no one who plays better than CP3 after receiving a screen. He creates something after every screen and he should star in something like the definition of how to use a screen.
He is also the best in choosing the moments when to take a shot or drive himself. In the most extreme worst case, like I said in some recent comments a few days back, John Wall is the opposite in this issue. For a pg this is one of the most important things. Fans don’t see it but coaches do, and it really happens that people and media are critical of a pg and call him or the coach out when actually that pg is doing the best possible thing for that team. CP3 does the best possible thing in getting all his teammates involved at the right moments AND averages a lot of ppg himself. That is really amazing to me and for this he is no. 1 in the league IMO.
Hopefully after this year everyone will see that!
CP3 = no 1 PG (but D Rose is nipping at his heels)
co-sign Slic Ric/ yoda
Overrated in the sense he hasn’t done anything significant to warrant his “Top PG” status, but no way is there 10 PGs better than him in today’s game. He’s Top 3 in any conversation.
Everyone gets to be overrated at least once in his career. Even Marcus Banks. Or just ask Hasheem Thabeet.
CP3 to me is the best pg in the L right now and top 3 depending on what you are looking for. he can literally do anything you ask and i consider him the L’s most COMPLETE PG: scoring(entire arsenal: shooting, slashing, etc), passing, ball handling, vision, decision making, defense, causing turnovers, clutchness, leadership. Nash doesn’t have the D, Rondo is nowhere near the shooter, D. Rose as a leader, passer or decision maker(gets caught too far under the hoop for my taste but he is getting better), Westbrook is not a leader, good decision maker or passer, D-Will is probably closest and the abilities are interchangeable but i think CP3 is a better leader.
His completeness to me makes him the most versatile and dangerous of the bunch because you have no clue what he is going to do because he can do it all. he made D West an allstar by getting him the ball at the right moments and in rhythm as a mid range shooter and made Chandler an allstar and single handedly put foot to ass in the Lakers that had them exhausted in the next series vs Dallas
Yes, he is overrated, and Austin is the one that got it right.
He may be the best in the game, or at the very least, top 3.
So how can he be overrated?
Because he was anointed as one of the best ever waaay too early on. Before he got injured, before he lost in the playoffs a bunch of times, before he whined his way out of a small market city, etc.
Is he a great player? Yes.
Is he an all-time great? Not yet. And because that’s how he was rated as recently as a few years ago, he’s overrated.
dk says:
@Slick rick… So last year when Paul almost single handily beat the Lakers in the playoffs, that’s not doing anything… the man hasn’t had a team since hes been in the league imo and still doesn’t. This whole other LA BS is ridiculous. Sure they can compete night in, night out, but they really don’t have any depth where they need it. I guess if they’re healthy (lol) in a playoff series they could be tough to beat.
I don’t know about what you people see but the Chris Paul vs Gasol and the Lakers antics with the attitude looks like some bad acting. I’m usually not wrong and assuredly see Paul in purple and gold the season after next.
PS he’s far from over rated, when he’s playing, or when he’s in ” take over ” mode but imo those two things don’t occur as often as one would hope. I still think Kobe edges Bron out for best player on the planet because not only can he (wants to) get a clean, high percentage, shot off, but the man does it on crutches vs the best the other team has to offer every night. Ijs
He’s pretty darn good, but I’d take a healthy Derrick Rose & Derron Williams over him right now. I don’t really see him being that great defensively. He gets his steals by gambling but he can be had. But he’s definitely a top-3 point guard.
He’s overrated defensively.