Isaiah Hartenstein Will Join The Thunder On A 3-Year, $87 Million Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered this summer with an eye on bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements, and on Monday morning, they did just that by acquiring the top free agent center on the market. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oklahoma City agreed to a 3-year deal worth $87 million with Isaiah Hartenstein, who has blossomed in recent years as a member of the New York Knicks.

BREAKING: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein plans to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hartenstein departs the Knicks for an enormous contract and gives OKC a new anchor inside. pic.twitter.com/DptmkuaP3v — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

The news was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, while Fred Katz of The Athletic brought word that the Knicks tried to bring him back but were ultimately unsuccessful.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed on a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hartenstein leave the Knicks for the top West seed eager to add his size, skill and physicality. pic.twitter.com/gbOpAw1Gsx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

For those in doubt, the Knicks offered Hartenstein the full four-year, $72.5 million deal they could, according to a league source. He elected to test out free agency. The Knicks never pulled the offer. They wanted him back. They just weren't allowed to pay him enough. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 1, 2024

A journeyman for the first few years of his career, Hartenstein settled into an increasingly large role as a member of the Knicks over the last two season, as he joined the team as a free agent during the 2022 offseason. He primarily came off the bench during his first season before getting moved into a starting role this past year following an injury to Mitchell Robinson. In particular, Hartenstein was spectacular in the starting lineup during New York’s run during the playoffs this past year, as he was a reliable option for Tom Thibodeau as the injuries kept mounting for the Knicks.

Now, Hartenstein will join an upstart Thunder squad, and should provide some physicality in the frontcourt alongside Chet Holmgren. During the regular season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game in 2023-24.