Isaiah Joe Made Jeff Green Really Regret Trying To Draw A Charge

An exciting game is happening on Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. The Thunder, which are trying to earn the 1-seed in the Western Conference as the playoff race reaches its home stretch, are playing host to the Houston Rockets, which are the hottest team in the NBA and entered Wednesday night on a 9-game winning streak.

Early on in the second quarter, Reggie Bullock missed a three and Kenrich Williams reeled in the rebound. Williams turned and looked up the court, where he saw Isaiah Joe leaking out. With Jeff Green back and in a spot to try and contest a shot at the rim, Joe had two options: Pass to Luguentz Dort, or try to put Green on a poster. He decided to take that second option, and boy, did he end up making the right decision on this one.

ISAIAH JOE PUT HIM ON A POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZdBTIVlcYn — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 28, 2024

Green has made a career out of embarrassing guys with dunks like this, so it is a bit unusual to see him on the other end of a guy throwing down like this. It didn’t help that this would have been a block no matter what due to his heels being in the restricted area, but regardless, we have a feeling Joe is going to want to get a picture of this one to hang up in his house somewhere, because this is disgusting.