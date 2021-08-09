Isaiah Thomas has always been a tremendous scorer, peaking in his 2016-17 season with the Celtics in which he averaged 28.9 points per game and took Boston to the conference finals. However, from there Thomas’ career got derailed by a hip injury and a trade to Cleveland and later the Lakers, with stops in Washington, Denver, and most recently a cup of coffee in New Orleans.

Thomas has tried to do whatever he can to prove he can still, at minimum, be a valuable veteran bench scorer in the NBA, but that is a tough market to stick in beyond the elite guys like Lou Williams. As such, Thomas spends his summers traveling the country playing in various pro-ams to show that, yes, he is still that guy, and so far in 2021 he’s put up two legendary performances.

The first came in Atlanta at the AEBL where he scored 65, lighting it up from deep and then getting wherever he wanted off of that smooth jumper. On Monday night, Thomas returned home to Seattle for The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s pro-am, where he put on an even bigger show in Seattle as he went off for 81 points, with BallIsLife providing a full documentation of the highlights above, but maybe the best of them all came with this stepback.

Thomas is, truly, an incredible scorer and watching him play against non-pros is just a reminder of how ridiculously good all of these pro guys are. It is also hopefully the latest indication that Thomas is, truly, fully recovered from his hip injury. Whether Thomas lands with an NBA team this season remains to be seen, but at the very least, if you see him at a local gym this summer, be ready for a show.