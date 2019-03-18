Isaiah Thomas Hopes To Play For The Celtics Again ‘At Some Point’

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas has had a rough last two years. He dealt with the tragic death of his sister in the 2017 playoffs and was shockingly traded to the Cavs as the centerpiece of the Kyrie Irving trade, noting he felt betrayed by the Celtics and Danny Ainge for moving him.

Thomas missed the first half of the season in Cleveland and when he came back, struggled to come close to the productivity he had in Boston. He was dealt to the Lakers and signed this summer by the Nuggets, but has continued to battle with that hip injury, only recently coming back to the court.

Unfortunately for Thomas, he has since been removed from the lineup by Mike Malone as the Nuggets don’t have the luxury of letting him work through his struggles as he tries to regain his rhythm as they’re fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference. On Monday, Thomas made his return to Boston and while Malone was non-committal about whether Thomas would play, IT was sure to show his love to the city that made him a star.

Thomas had bounced from Sacramento to Phoenix, with many questioning how the point guard fit into a quality rotation, when he became an All-Star and cult hero in Boston. While he was incredibly hurt by being traded by Ainge, Thomas has always made sure to note he loves Boston and the people, and noted Monday night he’d love to return to the Celtics, the place where he had the best time of his career.