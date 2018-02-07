Ty Lue Believes Isaiah Thomas’ Criticisms Of Cleveland’s Coaching Staff Are ‘Not True’

02.07.18 1 month ago

Getty Image

Wednesday is Isaiah Thomas‘ birthday and the Cleveland Cavaliers have come forth to bring the point guard gifts. The first is birthday well wishes in Instagram that had the comments closed to prevent fans from cracking jokes at his expense.

And the second is Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue telling him his criticisms of the Cavs coaching staff are wrong. A day after Thomas said the Cavaliers “go their separate ways” when adversity hits and that the Cavaliers struggle with making adjustments, Lue said his apparent coaching criticisms are incorrect.

Thomas has been very critical of the team’s inability to come together and defend during a recent downturn, but when Lue — who missed the second half of Tuesday’s loss against the Magic with an illness — was informed of Thomas’ comments on the team’s inability to adjust, he wasn’t having it.

