YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! always takes advantage of the NBA Finals by bringing in a heavy rotation of current and former NBA players for various bits and interviews. On Monday night, it was Isiah and Isaiah Thomas that joined Kimmel for a game of “Generation Gap.”

The premise of the game show style segment is Kimmel asking the 57-year-old Isiah Thomas and 29-year-old Isaiah Thomas questions about pop culture references from their opponents respective generations. The result was the elder Thomas boatracing the younger Isaiah, as the soon-to-be free agent is apparently not much of a pop culture buff when it comes to really any generation.

Things went so badly for Isaiah that he mistakenly identified Childish Gambino’s “This is America” as being by Chance The Rapper, and found himself down 50-0 to Isiah towards the end of the segment. It was then that Isaiah decided to have a little fun with his struggles, saying he’s “like the Cavs, I’m gonna get swept,” which caused Isiah Thomas to walk off the stage in laughter.