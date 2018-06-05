Isaiah Thomas Joked ‘I’m Like The Cavs, I’m Gonna Get Swept’ During A Game Show On Jimmy Kimmel

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.05.18 2 hours ago

YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! always takes advantage of the NBA Finals by bringing in a heavy rotation of current and former NBA players for various bits and interviews. On Monday night, it was Isiah and Isaiah Thomas that joined Kimmel for a game of “Generation Gap.”

The premise of the game show style segment is Kimmel asking the 57-year-old Isiah Thomas and 29-year-old Isaiah Thomas questions about pop culture references from their opponents respective generations. The result was the elder Thomas boatracing the younger Isaiah, as the soon-to-be free agent is apparently not much of a pop culture buff when it comes to really any generation.

Things went so badly for Isaiah that he mistakenly identified Childish Gambino’s “This is America” as being by Chance The Rapper, and found himself down 50-0 to Isiah towards the end of the segment. It was then that Isaiah decided to have a little fun with his struggles, saying he’s “like the Cavs, I’m gonna get swept,” which caused Isiah Thomas to walk off the stage in laughter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASjimmy kimmel live

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP