Report: Isaiah Thomas Will Join The Pelicans On A 10-Day Contract

Isaiah Thomas has waited more than a year to return to the NBA, with his last game coming as a member of the Washington Wizards last February. According to multiple reports, that opportunity will come about with the New Orleans Pelicans, as the veteran guard is slated to join Zion Williamson and co. on a 10-day contract.

According to Charania, Thomas is eligible to suit up for the team starting on Sunday.

As Lopez pointed out, Thomas has played some competitive basketball since he last suited up in the Association. Thomas, along with a handful of former NBA players like Joe Johnson and Brandon Bass, suited up for the United States in FIBA AmeriCup qualifying in February.

With Lonzo Ball missing the last six games due to a hip injury, Thomas would theoretically give New Orleans a steady veteran hand in its backcourt rotation. It remains to be seen how much the 32-year-old has in the tank — he did say during the offseason that he is back to feeling like himself following a number of runs with NBA players in the offseason — and if he can get on the floor for the Pelicans. Thomas appeared in 40 games with the Wizards last season with 37 starts. The former All-NBA guard averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes a night while connecting on 41.3 percent of his triples.