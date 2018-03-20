Isiah Thomas Would Take LeBron Over Michael Jordan, But Doesn’t Think Either Are The Best Player Ever

03.19.18 1 hour ago

NBA TV

Until the end of time, NBA fans and analysts will be arguing between Michael Jordan and LeBron James as to who was the better player and/or had the better professional basketball career. In some ways, that is an entertaining conundrum and, in others, it can be aggravating and even boring.

Still, when a player with Isiah Thomas’ Hall of Fame resume discusses a topic like determining the best NBA player of all-time, there is a certain amount of weight to his words. This week, Thomas discussed the James vs. Jordan hypothetical and, in the end, he emerged with two interesting takeaways.

One acknowledges the debate between the two players. While some believe that is the debate to determine the best ever, Thomas doesn’t necessarily agree.

