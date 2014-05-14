ISlide Gives Inside Look On Custom Products In “The Process”

With the summer just around the corner, check out this behind-the-scenes video from ISlide to see how they make their personalized slides. A must for all ballplayers, and even those who just need something casual, the company recently launched their summer collection with MixUnit. The collection features 42 unique designs and colorways, each pair printed individually by hand.

As the team further explains in this video, everything is unique, every design is hands-on and every pair is hand-crafted. When you’re looking for customized footwear, you want… you need a personal touch, and there’s no doubt ISlide has that.