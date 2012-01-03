It’s The Return Of The Mac In Atlanta’s Win Over Miami; The Spurs Lose A Game, Lose Manu

In the fourth quarter in South Beach last night, Tracy McGrady outplayed even LeBron James. We shouldn’t have to remind anyone it’s 2012 and not 2003. But watching T-Mac bang threes (he hit a trio of big ones in the fourth quarter), grab rebounds in traffic and close out the Heat for their first loss of the season, we caught a serious case of deja vu. Miami, after looking invincible at times through their first five games, controlled the game throughout the first three quarters. But with McGrady (16 points, seven rebounds, four assists) turning back the clock, Dwyane Wade (12 points, 10 assists) scoring only three points in the second half, and Atlanta shutting down the fast break with a zone defense, the Hawks walked out with a 100-92 win. Miami better get ready to see a lot more of the zone this year. Once ATL hit them with it, the game changed, the Heat slowed down and eventually with Wade struggling, it cost them. LeBron dropped 28, but was nowhere to be seen at the end of the game … Has there ever been a small-ish dude who was better at snuffing big guys at the rim than D-Wade? He had another last night, stopping Vladimir Radmanovic‘s second quarter dunk try. No idea how he continues to do this … A Dallas win was something we all should’ve seen coming. No way would they lose to OKC again, and no way would the newcomers continue to play like garbage. The Mav bench dropped 47 points, and helped push Dallas to a huge 100-87 win over the Thunder. Vince Carter (14 points) drove to the rim harder then he has all season – he had nine free throw attempts. Shawn Marion (17 points) was cooking. And Dirk was Dirk (26 points). On the other side, Russell Westbrook (18 points) had two first half dunks that were vicious. But nobody outside of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Westbrook did much of anything. KD (27 points) in particular gave his best Nick Young impersonation, finishing with only two rebounds and one blocked shot. For once, Dallas didn’t get destroyed inside, and they finally stepped up and matched their opponent’s punches. Every time OKC dipped into the lead, someone from Dallas would make a shot. Late in the fourth, the Mavs turned it over four straight times, but just as the Thunder closed, Dirk checked back in, hit a J and then Shawn Marion dropped his first three of the season to put it away … Round two of the Celtics-Wizards home-and-home series got off to a wild start, as Washington’s Flip Saunders got tossed before half of Boston’s crowd even had the chance to chug their first beer. 106 seconds in, and he was out at midcourt having to be restrained by Andray Blatche. Even without their head coach, the Wizards, led by Blatche (28 points), hung around, entering the fourth quarter up one. But Jesus Shuttlesworth (despite playing with a cold) was too hot all night, shooting six of seven from beyond the arc for 27 points. Allen’s final trey was the dagger, putting the C’s up 9 with 4:30 to play … Greg Steimsma is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Boston, filling the leprechaun role that has been vacant ever since Brian Scalabrine left town. In his first career NBA start, Steimsma posted 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks … The dirty little secret lost in Washington’s terrible start: JaVale McGee (17 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks) is REALLY coming on. McGee was too athletic for the Celtics, and had two blocks that he had absolutely no business touching. He passed the double-double mark again last night just a minute into the third with a feathery little jumper (Who knew?), and it’s getting to the point where you can book him for an easy double-double every night … Danilo Gallinari (21 points, 10 rebounds) was the key in Denver’s 91-86 win over the Bucks, putting in two tough baskets (that should’ve been and-ones) during a game-deciding 10-0 run late in the fourth. Milwaukee played them tough, but once Al Harrington had back-to-back dunks in the final few minutes, it finally gave the hosts some breathing room. With a chance to tie it in the final minute, Brandon Jennings‘ last-ditch three was off … First San Antonio lost Manu Ginobili for up to two months with a broken fifth metacarpal on his shooting hand after he got his fingers stuck for too long in the cookie jar. Then, Minnesota went out and littered the court with snipers. After not winning a game in what seemed like forever, the Wolves have now won two in a row after lighting up the Spurs on 58 percent shooting in a 106-96 win. Kevin Love (24 points, 15 rebounds, four threes) dominated the old man (Tim Duncan), and even more surprisingly, Luke Ridnour (19 and nine) got the better of the point guard matchup with Tony Parker (11 points, nine assists) … How much longer until New York fans start getting restless? Carmelo Anthony took a ton of shots (13-for-31), scored a lot of points (35 points), but was way off on a rushed potential game-tying three in the final 15 seconds, spoiling the Knicks near 18-point comeback against the Raptors, 90-85. For the Raptors, they twice went to Andrea Bargnani (21 points) in the final minute on pick-n-rolls with Jose Calderon (12 dimes). He came through both times … Phoenix finally got their offense going in a 102-91 win over Golden State. Steve Nash had his best game of the season with 21 points and nine assists … Indiana and Paul George (21 points, five threes) lit up New Jersey, 108-94 … Utah beat New Orleans 92-88 despite Jarrett Jack going off for 27 points and 10 assists … And Ben Gordon had one of his best games since ditching the red, black and white, raining 26 points on Orlando in the Pistons’ 11-point win … We’re out like Flip.
I think the key in Denver’s win was Brandon Jennings. Guy seems to forget that he’s a 5’8, 110lb point guard. With 6 seconds left on clock, being double teamed, and with two guys open beyond the 3…why is he jacking up a contested 3? I wouldn’t even trust him with the shot if he were completely open. Guy was 0-4 at the time, and wasn’t really even close to hitting any of them, Carlos (who was WIDE open) was 3-6. Good judgement Gumby!
Gumbs there needs to sit down with Tmac or Nash, learn how to be a fucking point guard. The world doesn’t need another 5’6, 100lb shooting guard.
carmelo played another stellar game, just wished he could have sealed the deal with a W. amare needs to come back quickly and help out.
@control
for once i do agree with you about jennings. as much talent as the kid got, he kills me as a player. okay so youre a shoot first pg, but that shouldnt stop you from making good decisions. he seems to always look for a his shot first instead of knowing when to take a shot or get a better shot with one of his teammates. something tells me that kyrie irving may end up do the same thing in cleveland. thats why i have more respect for players like kyle lowery, rondo, d-will and cp3 because they can get their teammates involved and their assists create more points than they score as well as their passes leading to another pass that creates poitns. Even D. rose is becoming more of a pg than a sg playing pg…
Carmelo did have to take a ton of shots. he did play hard and amare wasnt in a lineup and the only other player is good offensively was toney douglas. lets face it, this team is incomplete. they need a baron, amare and a few good big men off the bench.
the worst thing is happening for the West, Dallas is getting in shape and finding some rhythm. even tho they are a team full of old guys, these guys are smart and maybe vince and odom may start giving a damn. they have several former all stars in Dirk, kidd, vince, odom, marion and terry (i believe) and they could be more dangerous than ppl give them credit for.
T-Mac really came on strong and he may just have found a niche in ATL. ATL is playing great D and hopefully they can get over hump
I forgot to mention my Raps KILLING those assholes from ny. Like almost all people in ny, the entire team is selfish…the mighty Jose Cauldron nearly got more assists than the entire ny team combined. Is T. Dougles really the starting point guard?
Chaos
I agree with you, playmaking first point guards are 10x better than shoot first point guards. Even though I hate on Rondo, mostly because people keep way overhyping him while he’s so flawed, he’s a pure point guard, and I respect that. Of course, if he were a “shoot first” point guard, then they’d have to rename it to “shit pants then heave scurred brick first” point guard.
guys (don’t look at this as patting myself on the back)
i’m watching tim legler on nba fast break right now, and how he is saying he has jumped on board with rubio. the wolves have now beat the mavs and today the spurs. rubio just ignites the fans, i believe the fans there are inspiring their team’s play.
but anyway, look at this article where dime was asking if rubio will be a good player or not.
it’s just cool to look back and see what was written, and my comments are eerily accurate to what is going on now. please, i am not showing this to pat myself on the back, but rather, t show how scary accurate i was with what i said about rubio before he even had a coach that would allow him to do him. and around a time where everyone was a skeptic.
AND on a side note, this article came out A LONNNG time ago. i was already a full fledged commenter on this site. for all you who think i’m the evil troublemaker on this site because of what spawned from the melo-mvp talks, please take notice of what happened within the comments section on this article….i was called ignorant for making a comparison in one of my comments on that page. how did i respond? well , according to the people here i would’ve been all sensitive and acted childish, well, i just want to make it known for the record that, me the person, would not be parrallel to the descriptions you guys gave me, instead, i responded to the jab like this:
“i still love you though. i don’t care if you call me ignorant. no need to get into web-wars. it’s corny but obviously cool for some jerks.”
i am really, truly not the type to enjoy beefs/wars online. but i seemed to have picked up that label within the past few weeks. craziness. anyway without further ado….here is that link. it’s pretty cool to see what was said in JUNE before rubio played any nba basketball.
[dimemag.com]
its funny how some people cant stop patting themselves on the back. control its just one game, your team still sucks and my team will still make the playoffs and probably win a championship. baron is our starting point guard and its being said hes in the best shape of his career. maybe even a top 5 point guard when hes back. passing to melo and amare, will lead the league in assists.
his team is the raptors? everything has just got made clear to me….everything.
everything but grammar. he said about 4 times that kobe dropped 81 on his team. not good at reading or dont know kobe very well?
Melo is selfish as shit..i can’t stand i…and when amare gets back we have a border line retard on defense on the court
The knicks suck and will continue to suck until they stop switching on EVERY screen like a bunch of pussy farts
Hi hi from Jurg
And ha ha ha I laugh at you joke like other do mr kickerbocker.
Arriba mr mr Rubio
From your Jurgo
Old dogs will always have one of those days where the basketball gods will let them shine. Such was the case for Tracy McGrady and even Vince Carter. Geez. I never thought I would say McGrady and Carter in the same sentence.
Quick trivia: JaVale McGee over the next few months will possibly become a citizen of the Philippines and play for its basketball team in international competitions. According to some articles I read on the internet, negotiations are currently ongoing.
I am all for basketball going global but negotiating for someone to become a citizen of its country to play basketball is a bit questionable.
McGee is set to earn $2.46 million and on the last year of his contract. I do not know if he has any endorsement deals. But I do believe, some teams will be after him when becomes a free agent. So what kind of deal is he looking for if he ever plays for the Philippines?
To stretch the argument, what if some rich country suddenly approaches a Derrick Rose and offers him $100 million, become a citizen of their country, and play for its basketball team in international competitions over the next two years? Would he say no?
Damn Biebs, u never learn do you? Then u wonder why people shit on u. seriously?
I feel bad whenever i read about T-Mac. What coulda been, SMH. Now him gettin 16pts is a big deal. damn.
I have to eat a ton of humble pie when it comes to K Love. I steadfastly maintained all year last year in debates with my boys that he was having a David Lee sorta kinda phase and he would drop off again, but damn, kid is legit. LA should go after him lol. Calderon gets clowned alot but he’s a true playmaker for all of his defensive woes and lack of athleticism.
Getting citizens of other nations to ball for your country is lame IMO. where’s the national pride? i’d rather live and die with my people than import sum American who by the way all alonem in FIBA basketball, wont do much.
A random non-hoops issue i need yall to help me out with:
So i had this chic 4 most of last year, but due to a bunch of reasons i wont get into here i called it off, she was disappointed but was cool wid it, we even remained friends. On New Year’s Eve we ran into each other at a party and during the course of convo she says she wants us to be friends with benefits and she’s serious. needless to say i got lucky that nite.
Next day, i call her up and ask her if last night had more to do with booze than actual reasoning and she says she meant it and she wants the FWB, and we can both see other pple. i tell her im an all-or-nothing dude and i wouldnt want to share her with other dudes, so no thanx, and she says aight she’ll be exclusive to me, but i get to mess around all i want…….now i know obvious thing is to take full advantage, but im into chess, u know one play sets up the next and so on, so for the life of me i cant figure out why she’d pull this on me. my friends havent been much help either, . jus tellin me to hit it and be happy jus doesnt do it for me. i think therez something else goin on here
anywho, drop a line, tell me what to make of it. will be well appreciated coz its buggin me out.
Due to a serious disparity in time zones coz of where im at right now, might delay gettin back to yall, but i will check back one way or the other. holla
Franchise
Time to mannnnnn up son! Usually thinking with your dick ain’t a good look, but if your ex is aight, that pussy warm and wet, then get yours and put a hurting on that thing. I’ve been in that same situation quite a few times, and I’ve turned it down a few times…I regret the ones I turned down 100000000x more than the ones I didn’t. Even if the sex was bad, it’s amazing what a steady stream of getting laid will do for your “game”. It increases your confidence at least 100%, it also takes away that edge of desperation that you will eventually develop from chronic masturbation. That desperate aura, combined with sores from jerkin too much will make picking up women as hard as Rondo making a fucking free throw. Once you get into that slump, it’s game over, you’d need an intervention and/or paying a hooker to get out of that rut. Think with your dick man, it’s got the right play in this situation!
Is that the real Jurg, or one of QQ’s personalities?
Franchise
Definetly fuck away! But on the very first sign of drama i suggest you leave it alone again. If shes not your girl them why bother with any shit. 1st off tell her dont call during her period unless she plan on giving head for at least an hour. And make sure you smash any other time you see her cause if not then why are you there? And condoms condoms condoms that shit will save you stress later on. And if you get a chance put her on her knees and spin dick slap her, yup do a spin and slap her with it. Its sure to make her feel real classy
I wonder if DIME can roll out a SMACK JR. strictly for beiber, that way he can just post and respond to himself and leave everyone else out of it
@DIME
Javel McGee has always had a nice jumper. Thats actually been the problem. He doesn’t have the post game he should because he spends too much time facing up 15ft away from the basket.
Javel’s per 36min averages would put him at double double status already. He just never got the floor time.
I watched a large part of that Spurs vs TWolves game, and Tim Duncan spent absolutely no time guarding Kevin Love. Dejuan Blair and Tiago Splitter were the ones trying to guard Love. Duncan spent a majority of his time on Darko.
Lastly
Everyone always gets on Westbrook for not being a playmaker for his teammates, but No one…and I mean NO ONE says shyt about Kevin Durant never having assist. Or even a more complete game. They spend too much time blaming Westbrook for OKC’s troubles.
While the 7ft Kevin Durant barely gets 6 rebounds per game. He has the ball in his hands all game long yet Durant can’t get more than 3asst per game? And the thing that irks me the most about Durant is his not being a %50 FG shooter. With the size advantage he has over everyone guarding him, and the amount of FT Attempts he gets (which negate the missed shots if he gets fouled) there is no reason he should have a better FG%.
Franchise
Her game is that she wants you, and is willing to settle for sharing you.
1. If you are an all or nothing guy as you state. Then shouldn’t you be looking for a woman that is selfish enough and values herself enough to expect you to remain committed.
2. If you decide to go ahead with this situation then her game may be to lock you down with a child.
Either way, as fine as this woman may be, something is wrong for her to be willing to settle for that arrangement. My advice “RUN”
@ Franchise
She wants to record what you two do in bed and sell it for a profit. (Insert David Letterman laugh)
Seriously though, you said you are in a different time zone. So, if you are in any of these countries, consider yourself lucky because women far outnumber men in these locations.
The list includes Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary,Lithuania, Latvia, New Zealand, and San Marino.
Bottomline – There are more women than men in the world. Considering the gay population is rising fast makes the situation more to a man’s advantage. Only make out with a woman if there is an emotional attachment. Otherwise, ditch her.
@Franchise
Don’t do it. It’s a trap. First off, she will f%ck other dudes. It’s a given. Secondly, STDs are real my friend. And some of them can’t be stopped by a condom. Leave that b!tch alone, trust me. That’s exactly how i ended up with my daughter 7yrs ago.
@cotnrol
I didn’t watch but a small sample of the Nuggets vs Bucks game but I disagree with you on BJ. I don’t think he’s a shoot first PG. Scott Skiles system is geared around the guards scoring, so he’ll put up points no matter what. But BJ really is a great passer (better than Rose and Westbrook IMO) and sees the floor well. BJ’s only problem is his decision making when it comes to the type of shots he takes. I think i watched that exact same part of the game that you did when BJ drove the lane and took that terrible contested shot.
BJ needs to really take some time out and learn the game from a real PG. The Euro thing was good for him, but he needs a lot more polish on his game to become the all-star his talents could allow him to be.
@BNews
come on man, I know you wrote that you wasn’t patting yourself on the back but that entire post reads EXACTLY like you’re patting yourself on the back.
You aren’t the only person who said Rubio would be good. You aren’t the only person who said Melo would be good. You aren’t the only person who said the Lakers will stuggle or that the trade hurt them.
Speaking of which, Rubio is a #5 pick. It’s not like you are stepping out on a limb by saying he’s going to be good. Apparently GMs thought he would be good also if they made the fool the #5 pick!
And reading your 1st post in the article, you seem to be taking credit for making the call on Brandon Jennings. Who also was a top 3 player coming out of HS, and the #10 pick in the draft. So again, not really going out on a limb there.
Furthermore, in the article you are comparing Rubio to Pistol Pete. The Pistol was a known scorer (42ppg in college) and a flashy ball hog in the NBA who’s teammates hated playing with him. As Unchecked Aggression pointed out. Yet you are claiming that you were “on point” in your discovery of Rubio’s talents.
1) B Jennings has some of the worst decision making a point guard can. Everybody who ever played or coached or seen a hoops game knows the most dangerous player is the inbounder. Especially when dude has hit 3 of 6 from deep. Seriously, if you bored, go check out the nba.com hilite from this game to see just how ridiculously open Delfino was. Bucks need to throw in Beno or Livingston at crunch time cuz Jennings doesn’t get it….and why is Bogut barely crackin double digits in shots when he’s the team’s best player???
2) I’m not mad at Melo cuz Amare being out is his excuse to get shots up. It worked against Boston so I don’t know why Knick fans are trippin. Unless you think Bill Walker should be throwing up shots. Raps executed in crunchtime. That’s why the Knicks lost. Shit, Knicks were down 17 and came back to tie it up…
3) The Bargnani/Calderon pick n roll-pop-fade is murder. AB had Chandler on the one-on-one matchup, put the rock on the wood, got him off-balance, then put a fade over him. That never happens to Chandler n AB made it look easy.
Calderon gets shit on cuz his defense ain’t all that, but u can’t front on dude’s effort. His positioning is on point 95% of the time. Don’t know if it’s a contract year or what, but JC runnin the point like he invented it.
4) Finally, we get the Heat’s weakness…zone defense. If you gonna depend on James Jones n Battier to space out the floor all season, there’s gonna be some losses. If the next team don’t try a zone to start the game, their coach should be fired
5) Totally on Flip’s side of that b.s. ejection, Rashard gets crossbody blocked, kid fouls him and falls on him, and there’s no call? Refs show that kinda disrespect 1 min in, on the road in Boston, your coach needs to make a stand. Wiz responded n only Ray kept that a w for Boston…
6) One more thing, can we please stop cryin about Rubio to start? He’s lookin good out there, but it’s a whole different ballgame startin out vs CP3, DWill, Rose, Rondo, Westbrook, Holiday than comin in versus the 2nd unit. What’s the rush anyways? As a Laker fan, I hope the Wolves keep pilin up wins so that Wolves pick the NBA stole from the Clips is as useless as possible…so yeah, Go Wolves!!! lol
@ Franchise – I’ll tell you everything you need to know if you tell me how old she is…
@ Chicagorilla
(Nodding in approval at the Beiber comment). Best thing to do is ignore the person.
Anyway, if you want an example of a shoot first point guard look no further than Devin Harris.
Fellas…..
Thanx for the input. much appreciated. seems so far the “nay” count is winning. ‘least yall have legit reasoning for ur choices, unlike my bone-headed friends. she’s fine (a hard 8 by consensus from all my boys) but i’m also feelin therez sumthing a miss here. i mean i know for a fact therez like 3 dudes chasing her ever since we broke up so its not due to a lack of other options. Keep having these scenes flashing in my head of her stabbing in the night or sum ish like that. Wisest thing to do here would be to run for the hills. I already got a couple breezys lined up so it aint like im starving for it. Im running!!
@Dizzle she’s 20, still in college (where i went too)
@Panchitoooo damn thats cold bruh lol
@KDizzle
I won’t argue that point on BJennings. Kid clearly isn’t the best when it comes to IQ. But he’s only 22yrs old. Again, this is my problem with dudes coming into the NBA so early. They can play sure, the rules are especially geared towards making athletic guys look better than what their skill set suggest. I just don’t understand why these kids don’t take the time out to develope their game. Too much AAU/shoe camp/pick up ball growing up has made them believe they are Gods on the court. But as soon as someone asks them to execute a fundamental move/play they spaz the fluck out because they have no idea what that is.
It’s embrassing that a guy like Ricky Rubio comes to America and says that the NBA game is easier than the Euro game (although i don’t think its true). It shouldn’t even be a question honestly. But I have faith in the newest crop of young stars (Rose, Durant, Blake) because they seem to really take the game serious. Each year I have seen them all improve upon the last year since their HS years (Especially Rose). We could be looking at a new age in basketball where the athleticism and Skills mesh together and one is not greater than the other. Sorta like the 80’s/90’s.
@Chi i couldn’t agree more, i’ve called out Durant too before (not here on Dime) about him being too one-dimensional with the scoring. With that kinda length, and having the ball so much, he SHOULD have ‘least 9/10reb 6ast a contest averages. Come to think of it last season was supposed to be his comin out party, rounding out the other areas of his game and winning MVP and all according to talking heads. dint happen. as awesome as he is now anyone got the jitters that he never makes the leap to All-World full-blown superstar like MJ/Kobe?
And Zone-up on the Heatles!! Everyone playing them from here on should just go zone ’till they figure out a way to break it down.
I think Jennings still has that chip on his shoulder. It’s the same one that sent him overseas and not to college. I don’t know who spurned the kid when he was younger but it’s affected his game to this date.
The Jennings that goes to college is a better PG than the one who skipped the pond. We’ll never know that one sadly. He could have been great.
TMac threw a sick oop to Smoove to finish that game last night. He was all smiles on the sidelines. It felt good. If he can shoot “Jamal” styles like last night but be the playmaker that he’s always been ATL has themselves another 6th Man candidate.
And in other news, LBJ has said that the 2012 Olympic team might be the best team ever assembled.
What’s he smoking?
too much sleeping on the nuggs. jennings didnt lose that game, denver won it (on a back-to-back-to-back, no less). kobe didnt lose the game for them on sunday, the nuggs won it. denver is deep and hasnt even come close hitting their stride yet. their three point shooting has been terrible, below 30% as a team. and their still sitting at 4-2.
this team is way better after the melo trade than they were before. and im not saying that denver is hoisting a banner after this season for sure, but its a possibility. but i can promise melo will NEVER get ny a banner, ever.
ny has fools gold in their hands.
Was it only me who noticed that Devin Harris’ picture was displayed instead of Wes Johnson’s when TV showed the Wolves starting lineup? Talk about lack of respect. It was hilarious tho’.
Wolves takeout Mavs, Spurs and got a legit shot at Memphis tonight at home. Kahn, for all the shit he gets, has assembled a good, exciting and young team.
Rubio is GOOD. Love is GOOD. The crowd is into the games.
They got that OKC-ish smell all over them, where this year they get stomped (lets be realistic), next year they sneak into the playoffs and in two years they are to be reckoned with.
BUT if they keep winning their home game, get a few on the road (which i where i think they will have an extremely hard time) who knows where they’ll end up this year. Maybe Memphis plummets and Wolves sneak in with an 8th seed? Okay, I got carried away, but you get my point.
I just snagged Caldaron for Jennings in my fantasy league. High five me someone!!!
*correction*
Wolves-Grizzlies is tomorrow.
@calivin
settle down homie. I saw the stats of how the nuggets were a better team after Melo. And I don’t think anyone questions that they would be a better team with all that talent they recieved in the trades. The problem with that Denver team is that they don’t have a superstar. When the game is on the line, it’s not Denvers to win, it’s the other teams Superstar to lose.
This Denver team reminds me of the Chicago Bull teams that went to the playoffs a few years before Rose was drafted. They were the perfect core of good-great role players. They could would a game just because the other team doesn’t know who to focus their attention on. Every night a different player stepped up. But when they ran into teams with Superstars that also had good role players, they would get beat.
This Denver nuggets team will be good. But they need a superstar to get them over the hump to Championship level. Ironically, the KNicks have a star player but don’t have the role players needed to be a great team.
That’s why it was so stupid for melo to ask to be traded there. It made no sense because NY would give up all their valuable players in order to get Melo which would leave him in the same losing situation (1st/2nd rnd playoff exits) he was in in Denver!
On top of that, Dwight Howard is doing the same thing in requesting to be traded to LA or NJ. They both would completely deplete their teams of quality players and draft picks in order to get him. which would then put the teams out of title contention (in LAs case).
His name is The Steimer and, unlike Scal, who was USELESS, he can actually play. We desperately need a defensive presence in the middle as KG and JO’s knees continue to turn to dust and we need a sundial to measure the time it takes ’em to rotate. He’s nothing spectacular, but he can protect the rim a bit and give us some D.
Durant is the do-no-wrong player in the NBA. Humble, great work ethic, visible tat free, kisses his mom during games, survived a horrendous losing season, down to earth kid who isn’t out getting in trouble and not an attention whore.
He is the anti-Lebron. Lebron gets ZERO passes in the media whenever he doesn’t post new career highs. Durant gets every pass even when he posts career lows.
As for his stats, we all agree that he is a prolific scorer. ANything else he does is just extra. Lebron is a playmaker when the ball is in his hands. His role is to create for the team. Durant’s role has been and will always be create for himself. Since he is so great as a scorer and should have an easier shot over any/all defenders, you can’t reason that him creating a shot for someone else has a better chance of going in than creating a shot for himself. Hence why his assists generally come from fastbreaks and not breaking down a defense.
Look at Durant’s “growth” in the league. All he does is find a new way for him to score. Reports rarely come out and game tape rarely reviels him being a better passer/defender/rebounder. But none of that matters because as garnett eloquently put it… “He is like Michael {Expletive] Jordan out there.” So please, fall back and allow the man to be one dimensional in piece.
@ Franchise – You can tap it if you just need to bust, but I wouldn’t be gettin any kinda attached to that. Any girl that gives you the ok to get yours on the side but is sayin she only gonna be bangin you either got alterior motives or else she don’t think you’ll find out about what she gettin on the side. Shady situation…
@ Rilla – totally agree on athleticism vs hoops iq.
You can watch a player once(Steph Curry, Durant, Melo) and know they still gonna be a force when their hops/speed are gone, then you watch other players(J.R. Smith, Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan) and know that they toast as soon as they hit 30+…
I shake my head at it. When I see that Gerald Green got cut AGAIN by my Lakers. How can you run n jump like it’s breathing, but you don’t know when to pass, when to attack the rim, when to pull up for a jumpshot, when to set a pick, when to set a pick then roll, or fade…
God gotta be lookin down on dude like “I gave you EVERYTHING. How you keep messin this up?”
@Fnf
lol, Yeah I have no doubt about why he gets a pass. And honestly I can understand it somewhat. It’s not like he’s out there boasting about being the best in the NBA or getting “the Chosen one” tatted on his back.
But neither is Russell Westbrook. I just don’t see why people get on Russ so much like he’s the only problem with OKC. Maybe Russ will never be a full fledged PG. Doesn’t that mean Durant should learn some playmaking skills. One of the reasons I began to respect Dirk Diggler is because in the last couple of years he’s learned how to create shots for his teammates. He may not be Chris Webber in the high post, but Dirk does make the correct pass in order to set up teammates.
That, and some more rebounds/defense is all i ask of Durant before I crown him the best in the NBA. If you ask any NBA HOFer (off the record of course), they would tell you the same.
How is Blake Griffin a better play maker already than Durant? It shouldn’t be that way. I love Durants game but if he doesn’t expand it, guys like Rose and Griffin will leave him in the dust.
side note:
Did anyone see Derrick Williams dunk off the lob (i think it was Rubio who threw it)? That shyt was SICK!
@DIME
Watching the KNicks vs Raptors highlights, I just keep thinking “If I could combine these two teams, they would be the best in the NBA”. Which brought up an idea.
You guys should do an article on teams you could combine to make them much better (taking the best from a good and bad team). Sorta like if the league contracted.
Teams like
The Knicks and Raptors
The Suns and Magic
The Spurs and Warriors
The Hornets and Bulls
The Lakers and Kings
The Heat and Cavs
The Celtics and Nets
Maybe i’ll try this in NBA 2k12.
@JAY it can be up for debate in regards to the olympic team, it shouldn’t be looked at as him talking crazy, the dream team can always make the case they were better simply because jordan was on the team. but even calangelo said parrells can be drawn.
First of all, Dime is going to ban you guys if you keep talking bad about Jennings. I don’t get the love affair with that guy at all.
Dirk.
We’ve all played with guys who had GAME, but could never play in a system of any kind. I played with a guy who would light up legit D1 guys and even some NBA guys like it was nothing. He was 6’4″, nice handle, hops, strong, could pass, rebound, score from anywhere, everything. But he had no idea how to run an offense or play within a defense. I never understood it and he never got out of juco.
Franchise – Don’t do it dude. You can bang an ex, but the FWB NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER, let’s see, nope EVER EVER, there we go, works. It might work for awhile, but it will end badly. I am the relationship guy, never really do the whole just hanging out thing, but if she doesn’t want to get back together, she is gonna bang other guys. You’ll be left thinking “why doesn’t she want to fuck me over that guy” and crap like that. Then you start drinking, getting fat, talking about how you used to play ball, come up with a screen name like Big Island and start rambling on Dime. It doesn’t end well. Um, hypothetically speaking of course…
@the Dream team thing
Am I the only one who doesn’t want their star player from their favorite team (in my case Derrick Rose) suiting up for the 2012 Olympics after this 66 game condensed season?
Derrick was already worn out after last year, the one thing i don’t want to see is him cutting his summer short in order to play for the USA team. Knowing DRose, he’ll play anyway, but Im hoping he doesn’t.
As for the Dream Team comparison….HELL NO! Not even close. This team wouldn’t even be as good as Dream Team 2. The Reason being, they don’t all know how to play ball. Quite a few of them are just flat out athletes (Lebron, Dwight) unlike the 92′ team who had all skilled players plus Christian Laetnner lol.
Lebrons an idiot. He clearly hasn’t learned his lesson from last year or after seeing Vince Young curse the Eagles this year.
speaking of which. He claims he wants to not be the villian this year. And I noticed the media keeps trying to show images/videos of him smiling during games. Pretending like he’s having fun and didn’t do the same shyt last year. But during games he’s still being the dyckhead he’s always been. Celebrating dunks by starring into the crowd like he’s playing in some charity game an is waiting on the crowd of kids to rush the court and hug him.
Sorry beib. Looking at both rosters… if we are only talking about the guards then maybe we can argue. But looking at the entire rosters the Barcelona team blows them out of the water.
On the upcoming team, name one big not named Dwight Howard who could be considered, just CONSIDERED, among the best to ever play. Bosh? (kidding)
What about the Barcelona team…… Charles, Malone, Admiral, Ewing.
The GOAT, arguably the best defender, the best PF to that point, the 2 best point guards ever, and a couple of the best centers to ever play <– that's what the Barcelona team had. Please go through what this year's team has.
And of course Colangelo believes this roster can be compared to the Barcelona team… he's building the team!! He's like a parent who thinks their kid is the smartest, cutest kind in the school. It's called pride.
Lmao at big isle!! But dude has a point. franchise, FWB never works fam. At some point somebody catches feelings. Like the saying goes “u can’t hv ur cake and eat it too” sadly, it doesn’t work like tht. I had to place a restraining order on someone I thought we had a pretty clear arrangement, but nope. Fwb is a drug tht turns ugly, quick!! And ck this the last email she sent me said something like “a man should never make someone fall for them, if they have no intention of catching them” man it really made me feel like shit, even though tht wasn’t the case or deal. Jus save ur self the headaches my dude.
And like Chi said, the basketball IQ on that Barcelona team was through the fuckin roof. They all had killer floor-games. They weren’t just trying to outrun, or outjump anyone.
I’m looking at last two USA teams and trying to create their best team. Fuck, it’s not even close. I laugh when I look at the PFs, and see Bosh’s name. Malone could give him a run for his money TODAY, nevermind ’92 Malone.
@JAy
I suspect BNews is a bit young, maybe thats why he doesn’t understand how far off he (Lebron or Jerry) is with the comparison to the real Dream Team.
Thinking about a match up Karl Malone vs Chris Bosh is f^cking hilarious. It would be absolute Murder. Not even just on the offensive end for Malone, but on defense too. Malone was strong, quick and savvy. Bosh would get stripped while going up to shoot half the time. I’m sure ALF or any Utah fan can attest to Malones quick hands and ability to strip bigs on the way up.
and Dwight vs Ewing/DRob is just wrong. Dwight would get bucket after bucket dropped on him, and because these guys are strong and athletic (DRob matches Dwight easy) Dwight doesn’t have a chance to score on them. Not to mention Dwight doesn’t even get the ball on the USA teams.
Damn the Knicks suck! That game last night was horrible. Melo scoring 35 points on 31 attempts is not gonna win too many games. As I’ve said all along Dantoni doesnt seem to have a game plan and NY looks lost out there.
Its fun watching the Nuggets play at home. Last nights game was ugly but they have unlimited confidence that they can pull it out in Denver. The altitude is definitely a factor. Denver is a mile high, I live at 9000′ so when I go down to the city I feel stronger, but when dudes come up here they get winded fast. Same as if you come to Denver from sea level.
@Franchise
Friends with benefits only lasts a couple of rounds before it gets weird and one or both of you bails, so take it while you can get it then be ready to walk away at the first sign of trouble.
lebron wasn’t accurate for saying the ’12 olympic team wuld be betta, if that’s what he said. but i just said he shouldnt be said that he was smoking is all. and HAHA @ the colangelo-parent-baby thing. that’s EXACTLY wht i thought when i read that he said that.
@knickerbocker Re: Kobe’s 81
So according to you control has incorrectly stated 4 times, that Kobe scored 81 against “his team”, the Raptors.
If he’s wrong, can you please tell me which team he dropped the 81 on? If there’s one thing a Raptor fan will remember it’s one of the freakiest nights we’ve ever seen; when Kobe dropped 81 on us.
I’m pretty sure (like 180% sure) it was former Raptor coach Sam Mitchell who said before, during and after the game that the plan was to “let Kobe have his and stop everyone else”, which is why they never double-teamed him until 4 minutes left, when he was already pushing 70.
If control is wrong, then I’ve been wrong since January 22nd, 2006. Please correct my memory… who did the 81 points come against?
Did anyone else notice that the miami announce kept calling joe johnson “jim johnson”? Idiot
@Franchise I was in a similar situation…she she was bad and had some great punanni but I figured it would get worse because she will call and want u when she wants u which will turn out to be all the time which cuts out the amount of time u have to bang other chicks (aside from working and playing ball). My advice leave it alone.