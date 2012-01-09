Ivan Johnson, The Rookie Who Stirred Up The Hawks’ Nest

Somewhere during the second overtime in last Thursday’s game against the Heat, a 27-year-old rookie who went to three colleges and has been banned for life from the Korean league was trending nationally on Twitter.of Atlanta is that guy.

His long and winding road to the League bent back on itself enough times in the past nine years it seemed to become an infinite loop. Suitors interested in the 6-8, 230-pound forward were intrigued by, and then compelled to cut ties because of, his aggression on the court. And repeat.

We’re talking about him in the first place because Johnson scored 13 points in 21 minutes on 5-of-7 shooting for the Hawks in that loss to Miami. On a night when Dwyane Wade and LeBron James sat out the game, a nobody captured some attention on national TV.

But who is he, exactly? The high, and lowlights of his career so far include averaging 23 points and nine boards in the D-League last season. He got there after time in Puerto Rico and earlier after a stop in Korea, where he was banned for making an obscene gesture at a referee. (He was still popular with fans nonetheless. Just see the video below.)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

He came there from Los Angeles Southwest College for two years, before going to Cincinnati, where he was released before he ever played. He then went to Oregon, playing in 2005-06 before his scholarship wasn’t renewed. He then landed at Cal State San Bernardino, where he played for coach Jeff Oliver. The Coyotes went 26-6 that year and 4-1 in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Last spring as Johnson tore up the D-League, Dime talked with Oliver about coaching the mercurial forward.

“We butted heads but he figured it out in the second half,” said Oliver. “Even now, you can look at it because I was the one, fortunate in this regard, and helped us see eye to eye, I was the one coach who could say, ‘Your career is over with.’ Before me he could butt heads with [Ernie] Kent and say screw you Kent, I’ll play somewhere else.

“But now, he can go from Korea to another league, but I was fortunate to be the one who could have that leverage.”