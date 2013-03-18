“I’ve Fallen and I Can’t Get Up!” Kevin Durant Life Alerts Vince Carter with a Crossover

Does this qualify as some sort of abuse? Like beating-on-a-defenseless-old-man-level of abuse? In what was the equivalent of having the best, youngest, most athletic player in your pickup run single out the old man who just wants to get some exercise for an iso, watch Kevin Durant Life Alert Vince Carter yesterday with with a crossover from the top of the key:

And hey, before you start trolling with the “You suck, Durant stepped on his foot!” comments, we see it too. Just enjoy the clip.

