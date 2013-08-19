J.R. Smith Buys $450,000 Armored Vehicle From “Fast Five” Movie

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.18.13 5 years ago

The 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year J.R. Smith signed a three-year $18 million contract (originally reported as a four-year $24 million deal) to remain with the New York Knicks this summer. Now we know of at least one purchase since the new deal.

Page Six reports that Smith showed up at Meatpacking District restaurant Catch on Thursday night behind the wheel of a Gurkha F5 Armored Vehicle. Made by Toronto’s Terradyne Armored Vehicles for the military and police, the Post says the armored truck costs $450,000.

If the souped up Gurkha F5 looks familiar, perhaps you’re thinking of it’s appearance in Fast Five.

We’re only 50 percent sure the Fast Five connection is why J.R. made the purchase.

[Page Six; pic via Terradyne Inc.]

What do you think of J.R. Smith’s new ride?

