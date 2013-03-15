The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: J.R. Smith Goes Down The Lane & Crushes A Dunk On Portland

#Video #New York Knicks
03.15.13 5 years ago

The Knicks are walking around wounded right now, and fell again in Portland last night, being unable to back up their boy Raymond Felton‘s claims that he was going to kill the Blazers. But J.R. Smith did have one great highlight: this nasty, one-handed crush in the lane.

Is Smith the Sixth Man of the Year?

Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagJ.R. SmithNEW YORK KNICKSThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Weekvideo

