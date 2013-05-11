J.R. Smith Misses Knicks Shootaround, Listed as Questionable for Game 3

#NBA Playoffs #New York Knicks
05.11.13 5 years ago

Cue all the jokes and insinuations about his night lifeJ.R. Smith did not participate in Knicks shootaround this morning in Indianapolis and his status is listed as “questionable” for tonight’s pivotal Game 3.

From our friend Jared Zwerling on Twitter a little while ago:

Frank Isola of the NY Daily News is reporting that Mike Woodson told him that J.R. had a temperature of 102.

Smith’s been struggling from the floor, but not having him at all would be a tough one for the Knicks tonight. If he can’t go, that means even more tick for Iman Shumpert, Pablo Prigioni and Jason Kidd.

If J.R. doesn’t play, can the Knicks win tonight?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagJ.R. SmithLatest NewsNBA PlayoffsNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP