J.R. Smith Misses Knicks Shootaround, Listed as Questionable for Game 3

Cue all the jokes and insinuations about his night life – J.R. Smith did not participate in Knicks shootaround this morning in Indianapolis and his status is listed as “questionable” for tonight’s pivotal Game 3.

From our friend Jared Zwerling on Twitter a little while ago:

Frank Isola of the NY Daily News is reporting that Mike Woodson told him that J.R. had a temperature of 102.

Smith’s been struggling from the floor, but not having him at all would be a tough one for the Knicks tonight. If he can’t go, that means even more tick for Iman Shumpert, Pablo Prigioni and Jason Kidd.

If J.R. doesn’t play, can the Knicks win tonight?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook