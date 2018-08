Check out J.R. Smith‘s work as a leading man in the new video for the Sean Paul / Kelly Rowland collaboration, “How Deep is Your Love?”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Video: J.R. Smith names his 5 favorite sneakers.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook