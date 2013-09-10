J.R. Smith’s Brother Gets A Tattoo Of J.R. Smith’s Face On His Back

#Ink
09.10.13 5 years ago

J.R. Smith might have more tattoos than any player in the league, seemingly coming back every fall with more. His brother, Chris Smith, decided to celebrate J.R.’s 28th birthday in similar fashion. While we dropped a feature on J.R.’s 10 best dunks in the NBA, his bro Chris got a tattoo of J.R.’s face on his back.

That’s dedication and love.

via Complex

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink
TAGSCHRIS SMITHInkJ.R. SmithLatest News

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP