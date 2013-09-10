J.R. Smith’s Brother Gets A Tattoo Of J.R. Smith’s Face On His Back

J.R. Smith might have more tattoos than any player in the league, seemingly coming back every fall with more. His brother, Chris Smith, decided to celebrate J.R.’s 28th birthday in similar fashion. While we dropped a feature on J.R.’s 10 best dunks in the NBA, his bro Chris got a tattoo of J.R.’s face on his back.

That’s dedication and love.

via Complex

What do you think?

