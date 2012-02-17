J.R. Smith’s Top 5 China Highlights

The former Nugget gunner averaged 34.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.2 turnovers per for Zhejiang â€” also the home of ex-UConn and Net forward Josh Boone â€” in a stint that began with him twisting his knee and calling out management in his first game. Management then came back and said he was faking, and The Great Ball of China began. His team went 15-17, but instead of wins he produced highlights.
Smith shot 51.7 percent from the floor, and a ridiculous 47.8 percent from three. The question the Knicks are asking is, how much will his Chinese game will translate?
You can look at his stay and see the antics with his family members (One translated passage of a story about his sister starting a brawl started: “JR Restless, constantly provocative action and expression”) and combine that with his reputation of taking plays off in the NBA and see a disgruntled player abroad. But even if all he was paid for – the highest salary of the CBA, $3 million – was to simply score, there’s no arguing Smith went off during his stay.
Take a look for yourself with his top five China moments.
*** *** ***
5. Finally, excuse the video’s quality but check out these slams against Jiangsu. On the second, keep an eye out as Dan Gadzuric keeps his back to Smith nearly the entire time before realizing he’s about to be an accessory to a poster dunk.
4. Marcus Williams and Smith went point-for-point on Jan. 8. Shanxi’s Williams dropped 49 while Smith one-upped him with 57 points and 11 boards. This is mainly video evidence that both guys also gave out some assists in the game, too.
Why does JR’s handle look so sloppy?
ankle breakers are only cool if you make the shot afterwards
All 3 of those crosses were HILARIOUS. Them cats fell HARD. The music for all these vids was GAH-BIDGE tho
How can it be no. 1 when he didn’t make any of those shots? But Imma give DIME a break since it was probably hard to find clips of his stint in China.
Jr Smith: China League All Star