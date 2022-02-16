Ja Morant’s Leap As A Scorer Powered Him To A Deserved All-Star Nod

Really, we all should’ve seen this coming: the third-year breakout from Ja Morant that transforms him from rising star to undeniably great star. His five-game playoff showing was a vibrant, vocal warning of an impending leap that would propel him into the All-NBA stratosphere.

Against the Utah Jazz in last season’s first round, the intrepid high-flier averaged 30.2 points on 57.8 percent true shooting, including a 47-piece in Game 2. Utah’s perimeter troubles are, of course, well-documented by now. But this was a second-year, downhill-inclined guard in his inaugural playoff series who absolutely cooked the league’s third-ranked regular season defense anchored by a historically great rim protector.

That series, per 100 possessions, Morant averaged 35.9 points, a gigantic leap from the 27.9 points he averaged across two regular seasons. And then, this year, the sequel topped the prologue: 38.4 points per 100 possession and 26.4 per game (sixth league-wide), easily two career-highs.

After notching just 10 games with 30 or more points in his first 135 career games (playoffs included), he’s scored at least 30 points 19 times through 45 games this season. He’s recorded 40 or more three times, an entirely foreign NBA accomplishment to him before May 26, 2021.

Jaw-dropping, prolific scoring performances are no longer shooting stars. They’re just stars — a natural, expected occurrence in Morant’s universe.

His 57.1 percent true shooting is also a career-best 1.1 points above league average. During his first two seasons, his true shooting was below league average. Morant’s ability to backpack substantially more scoring volume while upping his efficiency is fueling his arrival among the NBA’s elite guards.

Enough with the numbers, though. To quote the greatest poster the NBA has ever employed in Kevin Durant, “Who the f*** wants to look at graphs while having a hoop convo?”

Let’s get into the how of Morant’s magical scoring. He is masterful at priming screens and utilizing them for all their worth to frustrate defenders. He’ll veer one way, then duck behind the pick and restart the dance, canvassing for an optimal angle to pursue. His slalom-like change of direction and ball-on-a-string handle empower him to thrive in cramped quarters emulated by few others (if any?). He seamlessly transitions from moving left-right to elevating vertically for finishes.