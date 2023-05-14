Ja Morant Appeared To Flash A Gun On An Instagram Live Again

Ja Morant has once again been seen holding a gun on an Instagram Live broadcast. In a video that started to make its way around the internet on Sunday morning from the account of his longtime friend Davonte Pack, the Memphis Grizzlies star was seated in the driver’s seat of a car while listening to music with some friends.

At one point, Morant is no longer on camera, and when it cuts back to him at the 13-second mark, he’s holding a firearm, which leads to his friend immediately taking the camera off of him. You can watch the video below:

Ja Morant appears to be holding a gun at the 13-second mark of this IG Live pic.twitter.com/M6EkyY8Zmn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 14, 2023

This is the second incident in several months involving Morant brandishing a firearm while on an IG Live. Back in March, Morant flashed a gun in a nightclub in Denver, which led to an investigation from the NBA, a leave of absence for Morant that turned into a suspension, and his entry into a counseling program in Florida, where Morant said that he needed “to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

It is unclear if this incident can lead to any sort of investigation from the NBA, as one of the major questions surrounding the incident in Denver revolved around whether or not Morant violated the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement by bringing the firearm somewhere he was not allowed.