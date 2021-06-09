Let’s talk about athleticism in basketball. Too often, we just think of athleticism as jumping really high and dunking a lot. That’s certainly part of it, but plenty of players have 40-inch verts at the combine and aren’t effective functional athletes in the NBA.

On the other hand, there are plenty of players who couldn’t jump over a phone book who dominate this league. Athleticism is a spectrum, and being all the way on one side or the other doesn’t necessarily determine what kind of player you will be. Strength, balance, and coordination are the only three physical attributes that all stars seem to have in common.

While talking about this through the lens of the 2021 NBA Draft, the clear-cut No. 1 dude is Cade Cunningham, both in general and in terms of blending that trio of attributes. As for the guy who does that best in this class outside of Cunningham, my money’s on Jaden Springer, the freshman guard from Tennessee who has one of the widest variances among scout opinions in this class. Some places have him in the 20s or even 30s while others have him in the top-5. This is a pretty wide distribution, even in a relatively deep and diverse class.

The argument for Springer starts with his almost unprecedented level of production for his age range.

NCAA Freshmen since 2008 with 20 AST%, 2 BLK%, 2 STL%, .400 Free Throw Rate and at least 40% or better from 3 James Harden

Jaden Springer — Brian (@BrianJDraft) May 6, 2021

I know threshold queries have their detractors, and oftentimes people (i.e. me) use them to prove a point, which is always a bad way to approach statistical analysis. But bear in mind when looking at this that Springer did this while being more than a year younger than most of his peers. He put up 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 stocks (steals + blocks) in the SEC while playing a physically dominant, powerful defensive style and shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 43.5 percent from three, and 81 percent on free throws less than three months after turning 18. Even when judged by this less restrictive threshold barrier, Springer’s youth still stands out.

only 9 high major freshmen since 2008 have hit the relatively low thresholds of 2 BLK%, 2.5 STL%, .350 FTR and 20 AST%. They are James Harden

Ben Simmons

Cade Cunningham

Marcus Smart

Jaden Springer

Kyle Anderson

De'Anthony Melton

Kadary Richmond

Alex Caruso — Brian (@BrianJDraft) April 21, 2021

Of this group, Simmons, Cunningham, Anderson, and Richmond were 19 years old for the entirety of their freshman seasons, Caruso and Smart turned 19 during the season, and only Harden and Melton joined Springer in being 18 for their entire freshman campaigns. Neither of those players were drafted immediately after season — Harden famously stayed two years, for some mysterious reason, while Melton was one of the players caught up in the FBI scandal and was suspended for his entire sophomore year, finally joining the 2018 Draft class and sliding all the way into the late-second round.