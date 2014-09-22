Jahii Carson Wins The 2014 NBL Stratco Dunk Contest

09.22.14

Jahii Carson had a standout sophomore season at Arizona State last year, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, and four rebounds per game to earn a first team All-Pac 12 selection. With his eyes set out on the NBA, the 5-11 point guard entered the draft, but was unfortunately unselected.

Despite this, the Arizona native kept his sights on basketball and will be suiting up for Wollongong Hawks of the NBL in Australia this season. As part of the NBL’s Pre-Season Blitz campaign, the league held a dunk contest in Brisbane last weekend.

Torrey Craig of the Cairns Taipans and Brian Conklin of the Townsville Crocodiles joined Carson in throwing down their best dunks for the Aussie crowd. In the final round against Craig, the former Sun Devil unleashed a monster jam that was reminiscent of Steve Francis’ slam in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest (shown below), which was enough for Carson to seal the deal.

(Videos via nbl and Baseline Leaner)

