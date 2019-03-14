Dank And Co. Designer Jake Danklefs Takes Us Inside His Unique Sneakers For March Madness

Associate Editor
03.14.19

Corona

Sneakers are serious business in the world of basketball, and there aren’t many people that know how to take sneakers to the next level better than Jake Danklefs. The founder of Dank and Co. is revered in the world of footwear for some of his unique designs on kicks, transforming them from what you expect when you think of a shoe to a 1-of-1 customization for its owner.

Between that and the fact that Danklefs is based out of San Antonio — Dank and Co. proudly declares its products are handmade in Texas — it only made sense for Corona to approach him about designing 12 pairs of special, Corona x University of Texas basketball sneakers for March Madness. Danklefs took pairs of Jordan 3s and designed them to incorporate the colors and logos for both the beer and the school.

Dime sat down with Danklefs to discuss his love of designing sneakers and his partnership with Corona. We also learned how he made what was a rather unique color scheme work, and his favorite pair of kicks that he’s designed.

