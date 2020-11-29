Saturday night’s sports lineup was, somehow, headlined by a Roy Jones Jr.-Mike Tyson boxing pay-per-view in the year of our lord 2020. The last fight on the undercard, which featured some actual, sanctioned fights, was another questionable exhibition bout scheduled for six round between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA dunk contest champion Nate Robinson.

Paul was a pretty healthy betting favorite at -225, as he has previous boxing experience, knocking out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib on a DAZN card in 2019. Robinson was stepping into a boxing ring for the first time and despite his best efforts to prepare, his discomfort in the ring was evident from the jump and he struggled from the beginning. He was knocked down in the first round on what he seemed to believe was a rabbit punch to the back of the head, but did survive the round.

Jake Paul drops Nate Robinson pic.twitter.com/RUz1xIrg7u — . (@FTBBurner11) November 29, 2020

However, in the second round, there was no doubt as to whether Paul’s second knockdown was legit as he put the former NBA star out cold with a combination that began with a right uppercut and finished with a short right hook that put Robinson face first on the canvas.

It was scary for a minute as Robinson was out cold, but he did come to and was able to leave the ring. He’ll certainly need medical evaluation and, likely, will call it a boxing career after a rather disastrous debut. Paul moves to 2-0 in his strange boxing career with a pair of knockouts.