Getty Image

Jalen Lecque committed to play basketball for Kevin Keatts at NC State last October and was slated to join the program for the 2019-20 campaign. Given that the 6’4 combo guard ranks as the No. 33 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rating, that was a coup for the Wolfpack and expectations were high for Lecque’s arrival.

However, that plan is changing, as Lecque announced on Saturday that he will eschew college entirely and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.

In accordance with that decision, Lecque will reportedly bow out of post-high school All-Star games and choose to focus on draft-specific training activities.