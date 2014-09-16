Rose Says Chris Webber Should Make Amends With Michigan, Apologize

Chris Webber’s NCAA-mandated, 10-year dissociation with the University of Michigan ended last year, but the “Fab Five” star has yet to make amends with the maize and blue. And according to ex-teammate Jalen Rose, Webber is doing a massive disservice to all those involved during their infamous but storied time in Ann Arbor by refusing to bury the hatchet.
Rose told HoopsHype that Webber needs to apologize for his role in the Ed Martin scandal.
Q: When was the last time you spoke with Chris Webber?
JR: I heard through mutual friends that he’s upset that I said that I feel like he should have come out and apologize for some transgressions that happened at the University of Michigan. But I still stand behind that. Also I’m disappointed how the relationship with [Michigan booster] Ed Martin ended. Ed, unfortunately, in my opinion basically died of a broken heart. So while we’re still brothers and I hope that we’re going to make amends… One of the great things of being teammates and friends is we should be able to speak openly and honestly. And hopefully he finds a way to realize and apologize about what happened in Michigan. It ain’t just about you. It’s about the players, it’s about the coach. Steve Fisher coached in three finals and won a championship in Michigan. You go in that campus, his name is nowhere. So it’s bigger than just him. And the fans deserve it, the history of the University of Michigan deserves it. And all he had to do is say two words. It’s not brain surgery. They are ‘I’m sorry.’
The brotherly bond between he and Webber to which Rose alludes is obviously fractured. The most recent indications of that discord are Webber reportedly dissing Rose at the 2013 NBA Finals and the former Sacramento Kings superstar’s displeasure with Rose’s public invitation to join him while watching their alma mater at the Final Four just months earlier.
Rose has a point here. While Webber was the Fab Five’s best player and made its most successful transition to the NBA, he was also partial cause of the sanctions that stripped Michigan of its proud place in the college basketball hierarchy. It was Webber, remember, that made matters worse for the university by lying about his illicit financial relationship with Martin to a grand jury in 2002.
Michigan basketball is indeed bigger than Webber, and if his apology would somewhat repair the reputations of so many Fab Five personalities, there’s certainly reasonable justification to expect him to do so.
But Webber is also his own man, and fully entitled to leaving that checkered past behind him. He went on to great things as a player in the NBA and is currently considered by many league devotees to be its best color commentator. Rehashing the unfortunate events of his time at Michigan might just remind people of his involvement in them altogether.
Either way, incessantly mentioning his displeasure with Webber’s handling of the situation isn’t a good look for Rose, and surely not a positive step in the deteriorating nature of their friendship.
Do you agree with Rose?
Jalen Rose loves hearing Jalen Rose talk. I swear he tries to make controversial soundbites (right or not) just so he can hear himself on Sportscentre.
Jalen is one of those people who don’t think before they speak. He was getting paid and hooked up too. Hypocrites are people too, I guess.
Apologize for what? Did Michigan apologize for not paying him for all the Jerseys they sold with his number on it? Michigan is doing just fine without his apology and trust me the fans only give a damn about wins and losses and they got their money’s worth. Chris is doing fine and if I was him I would call Jalen’s ass and tell him to keep my name out of his mouth when speaking to the media. Jalen needs to shut the f&^# up
I want to thank Chris Webber for that great ride at Michigan. Although I am from North Carolina and a Tarheel fan, I really enjoyed the championship game between Michigan and UNC. When Webber called the timeout that they did not have and just like when the kid from Georgetown through the ball to James Worthy. Those mistakes in history will never be forgotten. I think he calling the time out will eat at him more than taking money from a booster. How about all of the Universities taking these kids for a 4 year ride and making millions of dollars off of them and dumping them when they are done. I feel that each colllege athlete that graduates and those that don’t should be given a job by somebody in the booster family if they don’t make it pro. Just saying if you really care about all the money that they bring into the Universities. Let’s face it, without big time college sports non of these schools would survive financially.
The FAB Five to me changed college basketball forever. Even though they were stripped of their accomplishments and awards. They will always be remembered as the greatest freshmen team in sports history. They brought a new flavor to college basketball just like Allen Iverson brought new flavor to the NBA.
I don’t think Jalen is just running his mouth just to do it…I think he honestly want to see Webber get that monkey off his back as well as the University so their shared legacy as the Fab Five can be properly celebrated and given light no matter the darkness. Also you all have to understand Jalen does Business based on him Detroit, Michigan roots. He is in the pockets of many local million/billionaires and that is the circles he worked himself into for business as well as philanthropic means…so him beating the drum for Webber to let bygones be bygones is in line with his overall modus operandi
Webber has moved on, but obviously he hasn’t moved on in a I’ve grown past these issues way, but more of a run and cling to his better life way. He can claim Sacromento and “hide” there more because Michigan his home/heart has a bunch of bad memories and mistakes he hasn’t lived down…
Why as a true friend that has known Chris since they were 10 couldn’t Jalen really be trying to make it right?