Jamal Crawford Hurt His Hamstring In His Nets Debut And Won’t Return Against The Bucks

Jamal Crawford made his debut as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday afternoon, and it could not have come at a less opportune time. The already-hobbled Nets did not have the services of Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, or Caris LeVert, and to make matters worse, Brooklyn had to face off against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks in their third seeding game in the bubble.

Still, Crawford came from off the bench during the first quarter and looked pretty good. His playmaking was a welcome addition for the Nets, scoring five points and doling out three assists in six minutes of work. The 40-year-old stayed on the floor to start the second quarter, and unfortunately, suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.

Crawford took a handoff from Donta Hall. While that happened, it looked like he stepped awkwardly and came up hobbled, calling for a substitution immediately.

Shortly after this happened, the Nets diagnosed him with a hamstring injury that will, at the very least, keep him out for the remainder of the game.

There’s no word on whether Crawford will be able to return at some point during the team’s stay in the bubble.

