Jamal Murray Reportedly Agreed To A $170 Million Max Extension With The Nuggets

07.01.19

One year after coming to terms on a max contract extension with Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets have decided to do the same with one of his favorite running mates. According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nuggets and Jamal Murray have come to terms on a monster contract extension that will prevent him from becoming a restricted free agent next summer, one that will pay the talented young guard $170 million over five years.

On a more fun note, this marks a huge financial point in what has been a hectic free agency period so far.

