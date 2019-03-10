James Dolan Ejected A Knicks Fan Who Said He Should Sell The Team

Getty Image

James Dolan owns the New York Knicks, one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. But personal wealth for Dolan hasn’t been beneficial for Knicks fans who have seen their team struggle over the last decade.

Many fans blame Dolan for these struggles, and have taken it out on the team and its owner in various forms over the years. Even former players have felt Dolan’s wrath when they criticize what’s become a struggling franchise unable to find its way. They know what happens when they criticize the team at Madison Square Garden, though: they get kicked out.

That was also the case with a fan at MSG on Friday night. According to a TMZ report, a fan yelled “sell the team” at Dolan and the Knicks owner called the fan over and then kicked him out of the building.