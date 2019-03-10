James Dolan Ejected A Knicks Fan Who Said He Should Sell The Team

03.09.19 11 mins ago

Getty Image

James Dolan owns the New York Knicks, one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. But personal wealth for Dolan hasn’t been beneficial for Knicks fans who have seen their team struggle over the last decade.

Many fans blame Dolan for these struggles, and have taken it out on the team and its owner in various forms over the years. Even former players have felt Dolan’s wrath when they criticize what’s become a struggling franchise unable to find its way. They know what happens when they criticize the team at Madison Square Garden, though: they get kicked out.

That was also the case with a fan at MSG on Friday night. According to a TMZ report, a fan yelled “sell the team” at Dolan and the Knicks owner called the fan over and then kicked him out of the building.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSJAMES DOLANNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP