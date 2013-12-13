James Dolan Nixes Kyle Lowry Trade Over Concerns Raptors GM Had Fleeced Him Again

According to the New York Daily News‘ Frank Isola, MSG Chairman and Knicks owner James Dolan vetoed a trade that would have brought Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry to New York in exchange for Raymond Felton, Metta World Peace and New York’s first-round pick in 2018. Dolan is concerned with the perception Raptors GM Masai Ujiri would again be taking advantage of the Knicks owner.
UPDATE:
Marc Berman of the New York Post â€” and the foil to the NYDN’s Isola â€” offers an alternative take on why the Knicks decided not to go ahead with the Lowry trade. According to Berman, who many believe acts as a second sounding board for the Knicks’ public relations department, the Knicks didn’t call off the Lowry trade because of Dolan, but because the Raptors asked for Tim Hardaway Jr. instead of Metta World Peace, which was too steep a price.
Adrian Wojnarowski tweets that the Knicks’ front office is regrouping in an effort to acquire Lowry, but that Brooklyn is making a strong push for the Raptors point guard.
Knicks front office regrouping on Kyle Lowry with Dolan, but Nets gaining traction as a possibility to land point guard, sources tell Yahoo.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) December 13, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Also, this:
Does Toronto also get the broadcast rights to "Raymond Felton: Beginnings"?
— netw3rk (@netw3rk) December 12, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
EARLIER:
Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the trade yesterday, after the Raptors had unsuccessfully tried to leverage Lowry for Iman Shumpert or Tim Hardaway, Jr., before arriving at the Felton, MWP, first round pick swap. Except, Dolan is vulnerable to the perception Raptors GM Ujiri hoodwinked him on earlier deals for Carmelo Anthony â€” and this past summer’s acquisition of Andrea Bargnani:
Knicks owner Jim Dolan is sensitive to the public perception that Toronto general manger Masai Ujiri bamboozled New York in the Carmelo Anthony trade, and the chance of getting panned for giving up too much in a deal for Lowry has become a hurdle in these talks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Ujiri was the GM of the Denver Nuggets when he negotiated a deal that included Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Felton and Timofey Mozgov for a package that included Anthony, Chauncey Billups and a first-round draft pick.
Dolan’s apparent sensitivity over previous deals involving Ujiri was the reason Isola gave for the new deal â€” involving Felton, MWP and the first rounder in 2018 â€” being blocked today:
According to several reports, the Knicks were prepared to trade Raymond Felton and Metta World Peace plus Iman Shumpert or Tim Hardaway Jr. or a 2018 first-round pick. The Raptors preferred the first-round pick, but Dolan â€” who negotiated the Carmelo Anthony trade with Raptors GM Masai Ujiri when Ujiri was with the Denver Nuggets â€” got cold feet about trading a future asset. That could open the door for the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Lowry instead.
“Dolan didn’t want to get fleeced again by Masai,” was how one Knicks source put it. “They had a deal ready.”
[…]
“There are two problems,” the source said. “Dolan didn’t like that someone from his group leaked it to the media, and the other problem is the Knicks seem to have too many (people) involved with making decisions.”
Since Metta World Peace was acquired this summer, the Knicks wouldn’t have been able to finalize the trade until this Sunday, December 15, when the deadline would end to move previously acquired deals like the one for Metta World Peace.
Isola also reports the Raptors â€” who are in a hurry to unload Lowry after trading Rudy Gay to Sacramento earlier this month â€” may turn towards the Knicks’ intra-city rival Nets in an attempt to trade him to Brooklyn. Yahoo also reported the Raptors were scouting Bojan Bogdanovic, a 24-year-old shooting guard whose rights are owned by the Nets. So he could be involved in a possible deal sending Lowry to Brooklyn.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
The sooner the Raptors trade their GM Ujiri, the better. This guy is ripping this team apart for absolutely nothing…
The synergy of the existing personnel was terrible. Destroy and rebuild.
It’s a fair point Jay and I agree their record shows how average they are. But if you trade away Gay for spare parts, why not get 1st rounders included or building blocks for the future?
I have a few friends who feel the same as you do…. but who in the league have, and are willing to trade trade, legitimate building blocks for Rudy Gay? It’s really easy to play “they should have got” if we don’t consider his contract is $19M per year for a guy who shoots 38% from the field, rarely gets to the line, and takes terrible shots. I don’t believe many GMs are THAT dumb.
I actually thought the trade was great for the Raps. Vasquez and Patterson are still playing out their rookie deals, so they are both still very young. They likely won’t ever be all-stars but they are high IQ guys who can play. I think Ujiri did a great job adding depth, and cutting salaries. IMO it’s amazing that Ujiri managed to get that much young talent back for an untouchable contract, while improving the existing roster. It’s like the Melo trade all over again.
You put forward a convincing argument Jay. After watching Gay in the last 2 games, I get the feeling he was tanking (ala Vince Carter) so he could get out of town.
I don’t agree however with the “finds”. PP and Vasquez are nice, but they don’t make the team bad enough to play for the top 5 ping-pong balls and like you said, aren’t going to be game-changers in the future. So without any additional picks, I am not convinced this was a great trade.
I get the feeling Ujiri is trying to free up cap space to sign someone, but honestly, who wants to come to Toronto? Maybe it’s too early for me to go postal on him. I just wish however he wouldn’t have started the season with this roster and made it clear before the season began that we were tanking, rather than giving us Raptors fans some playoff hope.
He’s not done cutting the fat. Patience.
Put it this way… you’ve dealt with 7 years of Colangelo’s blind dealing with no real plan. Masai improved the Nuggets after trading his best player away. Give the guy a year, at least… more realistically 2 years. From the get-go, He got rid of the roster’s biggest problem…. Bargnani, who Colangelo refused to deal no matter how garbage he played, and then Rudy Gay, the offense killer.
And even if he isn’t trying to tank the year for a top 5 pick. Let’s say they get a low lottery pick… Jonas is still 20. Derozan is 24. T-Ross is 21. It’s a young team and the draft is ridiculously deep. They can get a very good young player (Embiid? Gary Harris? Exum?). Patterson and Vasquez are glue guys. If they add another quality addition through the draft or FAs, this team could grow together. like Indiana’s team grew together. Hibbert and George were the young guns, and Indy’s front office filled in the roster with great compliments. Give Ujiri some time before asking the Raps to trade him. It’s not his fault Colangelo really effed up that roster.