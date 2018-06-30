Getty Image

James Dolan isn’t the most popular NBA owner around. In fact, he’s something of a pariah among Knicks fans, for a variety of reasons. Dolan has been owner since 1999, and his tenure has been marred by inter-organizational scandal, front office and coaching ineptitude, and perpetual on-court futility.

In just the past few years, that’s included the Charles Oakley fiasco, Phil Jackson’s bumbling reign as head executive, and mishandling of personnel that has likely scared free agents from joining the Knicks for years to come. But the organization, to their credit, is in the process of picking up the pieces after parting ways with Jackson last year and starting the slow process of building around franchise centerpiece Kristaps Porzingis.

So you can imagine the excitement for fans around NYC when news broke earlier this week that Dolan was preparing to sell the team. A similar rumor has been floating around since last fall. But according to new reports, that turned out not to be the case.