Getty Image

Knicks owner James Dolan might be the most disliked man in the NBA these days. Not just by Knicks fans, but basketball fans in general. Not only is he largely responsible for taking a historic New York franchise and turning it into a perpetual bottom dweller, but Dolan has frequently battled with anybody that would dare challenge him.

Dolan went to court in a sexual harassment lawsuit and to this day alleges that the “truth” never came out despite reaching an $11.5 million settlement in the case. Most basketball fans would be happier if Dolan just sold the team and left the NBA forever.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to happen. Dolan loves running the Knicks among the many projects he has his hands in. And the asking price Dolan has for the Knicks is high. They’re already an extremely valuable franchise, with Forbes listing them at $3.6 billion. But of course, Dolan would demand the world if he were to ever sell them.