James Harden, Anthony Davis Star With “Beard Guru” In Amusing New Video

09.17.14 4 years ago

We can’t decide if this video provided by NBA 2K15 featuring James Harden, the “Beard Guru,” and Anthony Davis is hilarious or unsettling. Either way, it’s surprisingly entertaining.

Harden’s deadpan is on-point throughout, the Beard Guru has some fantastic one-liners, and Davis’ confused facial expressions all come close to making this video hilarious. But check this out:

We’ll be having nightmares about that image all night long. But the Beard Guru doesn’t chainsaw-murder Harden and Davis. Conversely, he later helps the New Orleans’ Pelicans superstar beautify his brand:

How thoughtful.

But we’re still dubious. We lack the hair follicle flair of Harden and Davis – who doesn’t? – but highly doubt we’d feel comfortable requesting the Beard Guru’s services regardless. There’s evil beneath that flowing, blonde beard.

So scan your faces into NBA 2K15 while you have the chance, gamers. We’re pretty sure that chainsaw is used for more than cutting hair.

(Video via NBA 2K)

What do you think of the Beard Guru?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

