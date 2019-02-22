James Harden Accuses Scott Foster Of Having Something ‘Personal’ Against The Rockets

02.22.19

The Houston Rockets suffered a brutal loss on Thursday night. Despite leading by as many as 19 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston was unable to keep LeBron James and co. at bay, falling 111-106 in Staples Center. Letting the game get away from them was brutal, especially because the game saw James Harden foul out behind four offensive fouls. Chris Paul and Mike D’Antoni were obviously frustrated down the stretch, both getting hit with technical fouls.

After the game, both Harden and Paul decided to lay into the game’s crew chief, veteran referee Scott Foster. Paul revealed that his gripes with Foster go way beyond this one game, to the point that he “met with the league with him before and all this stuff” about gripes he’s had with Foster’s officiating performances in the past.

Harden was even more upset than Paul. The reigning league MVP believes there is something “personal” with Foster, and went as far as to say he shouldn’t be allowed to officiate Houston games anymore.

